Southern Illinois small businesses feeling the pinch of inflation

With inflation continuing to impact the price of everything from fuel to food, consumers across the region are faced with higher prices.

As the Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – climbed 8.5% from March 2021 to March 2022, the fastest rate of inflation in four decades — Americans are feeling a pinch and so are small businesses, leading them to question how they do business and how they charge their own customers.

Mike Lange of Marion is a perfect example. As the owner of On Call Courier, a Marion-based messenger, notary and delivery service, Lange notices the rising prices every time he buys fuel – and wonders if he needs to change what he charges.

“I’m feeling it like everyone else,” Lange said. “Over the last year, my expenses have doubled.”

Lange said that he has been resistant to charge more – yet.

“I’ve not really passed that along to my current clients. I’m trying to see how long I can weather the storm, but as I take on new clients, I am taking those costs into consideration on those contracts,” he said.

Lange said he mainly is seeing the increase in expenses when it comes to fuel.

“Regular maintenance is also increasing, but that’s only something you see every few months, but the gas prices, I see every day.”

He said he used to be able to fill his vehicle’s fuel tank for about $60, now it’s around $85. He said it is especially concerning given that he refuels every day or two.

“Fuel alone is probably costing me an extra $100 every week,” he added.

Other business in the region being forced to make pricing decisions based upon inflation. Ground FX Flooring in Herrin recently changed the minimum order of wholesale products necessary for free shipping.

“It was that if a client would order $3,000 worth of material, we would pay for the shipping of $165 to $200 per pallet load,” explained Mark Novoa. “Now the shipping price has almost doubled, so we’ve had to raise the free shipping mark just to maintain some sort of profit.”

Novoa said the increase in required orders has cost the company a few customers.

“We’re just trying to keep up where we can give people a good deal and not fracture from not charging enough,” he explained.

He said his company is seeing an increase in prices of all the products offered.

“The end consumer is ultimately the one that picks up the balance. They’re spending more, but none of the vendors and installers are making any more money. We’re all trying to make the same margin and we’re just charging more to cover our expenses.”

Novoa said inflation cuts across industries.

“You’re going to hear the same story from anyone – construction, furniture, manufacturers. It’s just going crazy,” he added.

Jerry Parker, owner and president of Marion-based Parker Heating and Cooling, said rising costs are impacting every aspect of his business.

“It’s everything from gasoline to sheet metal products to even equipment. Everything that relates to our business has increased tremendously in price and it’s beyond any increases we would even expect,” Parker said.

He explained that spike in costs — as well as supply chain delays – is putting some jobs in jeopardy.

“When we price a job and then go back three or six months later to get those materials and do the job, there’s just no comparison on price. That’s when we have to take that to the consumer or homeowner and bring it to their attention. We’ve never had to do that in the past. Usually, if we experienced a price increase, I would try to absorb it, but it’s beyond our ability to do that now,” he explained.

Parker said he feels for consumers.

“It makes it really difficult and I understand; I feel their pain and I would feel the same way,” he said. “This is all making doing business very difficult.”

For Lange, the rising interest rates are also pinching his business in another way: reduced revenue.

“Notary work is part of my business and when interest rates go up, it impacts the home purchase market and the refinance market; a lot of that notary business just halts. I’m not getting as many of those calls now, either.”

Bottom line: the current economy is reducing revenue and increasing costs for Lange and other small businesses.

“It’s horrible,” Lange said.

