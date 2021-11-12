Southern Illinois' sweet tooth: Chasing the origins of the 'original' pink cookie

Which of Southern Illinois’ pink cookies tastes best is a matter of personal preference, and there's uncertainty as to which area bakery was the first to produce the distinctive iced shortbread cookies.

What is undebatable, however, is Southern Illinois’ longstanding fondness for the cookies.

At least three area bakeries – Cristaudo’s in Carbondale, Davis Pastry in Anna and Larry’s House of Cakes with locations in Marion and Carbondale – all bake and sell dozens of pink cookies on a daily basis.

In fact, on an average day, collectively they are producing as many as 150 dozen pink cookies – that’s 1,800 pink cookies, sure to satisfy the area’s sweet tooth.

Simply put, pink cookies are a regional favorite.

“I’ve looked in other parts of the country and it’s not the same,” said Neil Clayton, executive baker at Larry’s House of Cakes, whose father started the bakery in the 1950s and began topping sugar cookies with pink icing in the early 1970s. “I don’t know if they were pink from the start, but they likely were because pink is one of our industry’s staple colors.”

Rachel Cristaudo said the bakery that bears her last name has offered the cookies for years.

“Lucia and Lorenzo Cristaudo bought the Ideal Bakery in 1977 from the Gradl family,” Rachel Cristaudo shared in a written history. “The Gradls had been making pink cookies there.”

The ancestry of the pink cookie in Carbondale may go back even farther.

“Lorenzo thinks that the Gradls purchased Sobery’s Bakery in downtown Carbondale and offered pink cookies there. To his knowledge, there weren’t pink cookies at other bakeries in the area in the 1970’s,” according to the written history.

Fans of Davis Pastry in Anna likely believe the elder Cristaudo is incorrect. Co-owner and managing partner of the Union County sweet shop, Brooke O’Reilly, said the history of the business she purchased with her siblings about two years ago is rich with the pink cookies.

“We all were born and raised in Anna and grew up with Davis Pastry, especially the pink cookies. Jim Davis opened the bakery in 1953 with his father and the pink cookie was one of the original items,” she said.

O’Reilly said that the pink cookies are still made the same way Davis did.

“It’s just a really great recipe and he actually helped us learn the tricks and to make sure we got it right. It’s a special secret recipe and a really good product,” she said.

Clayton said the recipe used by Larry’s also is rather simple.

“The legend is that it actually came from an old Pillsbury cookbook that from my father’s mother-in-law,” he said.

But why pink?

“I think the color comes from a baker’s tradition,” explained Nicholas Stewart of Cristaudo’s. “The color is baker’s rose, it’s one of the oldest ways to color confections.”

Like the cookies, the pink color has becomes a sort of trademark. Many of the boxes Cristaudo’s uses to packaged baked goods have pink interiors. Larry’s House of Cakes’ logo is mostly pink and Davis Pastry uses pink throughout their website in homage to the cookie.

It may never be known for certain whether Davis, Cristaudo’s predecessor Ideal Bakery, or Larry of Larry’s House of Cakes was the first to create the pink cookie.

Regardless, Southern Illinois taste buds are grateful for it.

“Who really knows?” Rachel Cristaudo wondered. “Maybe the planets all aligned to make Southern Illinois bakeries all home to the ‘original’ pink cookie.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0