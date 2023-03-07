A pair of Southern Illinois teachers are being honored for dedication to their students and their profession.

Carterville Intermediate School fourth grade teacher Sabrina Gooden has been named one of 30 finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching, and is the only finalist in our region. The award recognizes teachers who have a lasting and positive effect on students and schools.

In her classroom, Gooden uses interactive scenarios to teach students about history, order and how they can contribute solutions to worldwide problems. She believes that combining students’ own characteristics, customs and outlooks improves both their engagement in studies and classroom instruction.

“It’s a huge honor for her,” said Carterville Intermediate School Principal Tom Webb. “She is one of those teachers who is 100% invested in the learning and lives of her students. She puts in countless hours to make sure that her lessons are fun and engaging for them.”

If selected as a Golden Apple recipient, Gooden will receive a $5,000 cash award and be eligible for a sabbatical through Northwestern University. Winners will be announced in the spring.

Monica Maxey of Summersville Grade School in Mount Vernon is one of 30 teachers nationally to be named to Curriculum Associate’s 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators. She is the only Illinois teacher to be selected.

Her selection is based upon nominations and Maxey’s sue of Curriculum Associates’ classroom and instructional materials, programs and tools.

“It is such an honor to be named one of the 2023 Extraordinary Educators by Curriculum Associates,” Maxey said. “My passion in education is to empower children to see their abilities and to utilize strategies to overcome challenges. I am looking forward to networking with other professionals across our nation to make a positive impact on the future of education.”

As an honoree, Maxey will be invited to present at an upcoming leadership summit and have access to peer collaboration opportunities in the coming year. This is the fourth year for the recognition program.

“Teachers are true rock stars,” said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. “This year’s Extraordinary Educators are no exception—they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Monica for her amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing her with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help her continue to grow her craft.”

