Southern Illinois teachers receive classroom grants

Three Southern Illinois teachers are outfitting their classrooms with new equipment and supplies thanks to grants from Western Governors University.

Carolyn Gaddis, a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Anna Junior High School; Kimberly Leonard, a first grade teacher at Pinckneyville Elementary School and Mallory Swafford, an eighth grade science teacher at Murphysboro Middle School, all received grants through the online university’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The teachers were selected through an application process. More than two dozen teachers in Illinois received grants.

Gaddis received a $1,000 grant to create an outdoor classroom for use by all classes in grades three to eight. She said the idea was one that the school’s student council had been pursuing, but had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the grant, she said work on the outdoor classroom will continue.

“What this means for the students in our building is an opportunity for them to be outside, get some fresh air and learn in an alternative setting,” she said.

Gaddis said while many teachers are looking to expand technological offerings in their classrooms, this newly created space will provide a break from electronics.

“It’s wonderful that we have all of this technology, but I think it is just as important for kids to be outside and have an alternative setting. It’s a place where they can be loud and noisy and maybe even a little bit messy.”

She said the outdoor classroom will feature native plants and be a comfortable place for a variety of classes.

Swafford is using her $500 grant so her students can combine all that they learn through the year in the creation of their own working solar panels.

“I cover energy, renewable energy, resources, circuitry and simple machines in my curriculum and the solar panels will be an end-of-the-year project for them to use everything they’ve gotten through the school year,” she explained.

Swafford added she believes the projects will lay a foundation for her students.

“I think this will be a marketable skill that they will be learning and one that they can build upon for the future,” she said.

She said she was excited to receive the grant.

“It is an amazing feeling to be able to bring these things to the kids. I try to do a hands-on lab every week, but it is difficult because it requires a lot of funds. This is something where we won’t have to ask parents for donations,” she added.

Pinckneyville’s Leonard will use her $475 grant to continue “Science Buddies,” a bi-weekly science lab program for first and third graders. The effort allows the older students to partner with the first graders for guidance in the laboratory environment. The grant will allow Leonard to purchase materials necessary for students to experiment, make observations and conduct experiments.

Western Governors University in an online educational institution based in Millcreek, Utah. It offers both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.