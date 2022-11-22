Southern Illinois Toys for Tots campaign makes Christmas dreams come true

A dedicated group of Southern Illinois volunteers has made it their mission to ensure every child in the region gets some toys for Christmas through the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

“Toys for Tots is a national charitable organization,” explained Mark “Skip” Cosgrove. “It was started by the Marine Corps Reserve in order to give toys to children who normally might not get anything at Christmas because of their economic status or whatever the case may be.”

Locally, Cosgrove and other members of Shawnee Detachment 812 of the Marine Corps League along with other volunteers, work year-round to provide Christmas to thousands of children in Franklin, Jackson, Saline, Union and Williamson counties.

“It slows down, of course, after Christmas, but we really get going in the fall about mid-October and we really kick it off in November,” said Cosgrove, who has volunteered with Toys for Tots of Southern Illinois.

“Last year, we provided items to more about 3,500 kids in 1,200 families. It was something like 16,000 toys,” he recalled, adding that nationally, more than 18 million children were served last year.

New toys for the program are donated to Toys for Tots by businesses, families, church groups, civic organizations and individuals, often through drop boxes in office and retail locations he said. Additionally, monetary donations are used to purchase toys. As expected, the organization runs with Marine Corps efficiency, even operating out of a facility leased to it by the City of Carbondale for $1 annually.

Cosgrove said Toys for Tots takes referrals and registrations for toys by telephone. Callers provide children’s names, ages and genders and volunteers make certain to prepare appropriate new toys for them to be picked up before Christmas. In all, more than 45 volunteers are necessary to take calls, collect, organize and package the toys. Many are Marine Corps veterans, others are area residents with a heart for children. The volunteer team this year also included social work students from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Cosgrove is responsible for picking up toys from donation drop boxes located at businesses and offices in Carbondale. He said there are 74 of the familiar white boxes in the community and dozens more throughout the region – toys dropped off in those are collected by other volunteers. The job is made easier, he said, thanks to loaner vehicles from Auffenberg of Carbondale and Vic Koenig Chevrolet.

“All we have to do is put gas in them and we use those to go around and gather up toys,” Cosgrove said.

He said being part of the annual Toys for Tots campaign is a “lifestyle,” and he said, he is moved by the stories he hears from recipients.

“Each year we will have someone who gives us a contribution, whether it be toys or money, and their story is that if it hadn’t been for Toys for Tots, they would not have had Christmas when they were a kid,” he said. “It’s that kind of poignant story that really tells what this program does.

“We don’t do this because we like to play Santa Claus,” he continued. “We do this because we have had very benevolent lives and we want to pay that forward. We want to make a difference.”

Information about Toys for Tots of Southern Illinois is available by calling (618) 303-0149. Recipient applications must be made by Dec. 1.