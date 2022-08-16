Southern Illinois University will host job fair Aug. 18

CARBONDALE — The public is encouraged to attend the Southern Illinois University employment fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the student center ballrooms.

There are over 125 jobs to choose from to become a part of the SIU civil service staff. These jobs vary from entry-level to full-time positions, most including benefits.

Community members are recommended to bring any certifications, licenses, DD 214, and transcripts to complete the application process. The university's Human Resources staff will be there to assist community members with anything they might need.

This week's civil service vacancies have already been posted on SIU's online application system:

Academic Contract Specialist

Insurance Risk Manager

Program Coordinator in Hospitality Services

Accountants in various schools

Elevator Mechanic

Child Development Associate

Automotive Technician

Senior Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic

Program Director in various departments

Network Engineer

SIU encourages interested applicants to apply no later than noon on Aug. 18. To see the full list of available employment opportunities this week visit their website at https://jobs.siu.edu/. A list of new job postings are uploaded each Thursday.