 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Southern Illinois University will host job fair Aug. 18

  • 0

CARBONDALE — The public is encouraged to attend the Southern Illinois University employment fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the student center ballrooms.

There are over 125 jobs to choose from to become a part of the SIU civil service staff. These jobs vary from entry-level to full-time positions, most including benefits.

Community members are recommended to bring any certifications, licenses, DD 214, and transcripts to complete the application process. The university's Human Resources staff will be there to assist community members with anything they might need.

This week's civil service vacancies have already been posted on SIU's online application system:

  • Academic Contract Specialist
  • Insurance Risk Manager
  • Program Coordinator in Hospitality Services
  • Accountants in various schools
  • Elevator Mechanic
  • Child Development Associate
  • Automotive Technician
  • Senior Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic
  • Program Director in various departments
  • Network Engineer

People are also reading…

SIU encourages interested applicants to apply no later than noon on Aug. 18. To see the full list of available employment opportunities this week visit their website at https://jobs.siu.edu/. A list of new job postings are uploaded each Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carbondale Starbucks employees vote to unionize

Carbondale Starbucks employees vote to unionize

Starbucks baristas and members of the Carbondale community gathered at Starbucks Thursday afternoon to watch the votes for the employees to join a union be counted by the National Labor Relations Board.

Watch Now: Related Video

This adorable red panda at a U.K. zoo is a 'miracle'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News