Southern Illinois University will host job fair Aug. 18

CARBONDALE — The public is encouraged to attend the Southern Illinois University employment fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the student center ballrooms.
There are over 125 jobs to choose from to become a part of the SIU civil service staff. These jobs vary from entry-level to full-time positions, most including benefits.
Community members are recommended to bring any certifications, licenses, DD 214, and transcripts to complete the application process. The university's Human Resources staff will be there to assist community members with anything they might need.
This week's civil service vacancies have already been posted on SIU's online application system:
- Academic Contract Specialist
- Insurance Risk Manager
- Program Coordinator in Hospitality Services
- Accountants in various schools
- Elevator Mechanic
- Child Development Associate
- Automotive Technician
- Senior Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic
- Program Director in various departments
- Network Engineer
SIU encourages interested applicants to apply no later than noon on Aug. 18. To see the full list of available employment opportunities this week visit their website at https://jobs.siu.edu/. A list of new job postings are uploaded each Thursday.