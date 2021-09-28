Southern Illinois volunteer, philanthropist Carolyn Rendleman dies

Carolyn Rendleman, wife of long-serving John A. Logan College Board of Trustees member Jake Rendleman and a frequent volunteer and philanthropist in her own right, died Monday following a long illness.
“Jake and Carolyn Rendleman were a team,” JALC Board of Trustees Chair Bill Kilquist said in a news release from the college. “They have faithfully supported this college and several other charities and organizations, but most importantly, they faithfully supported each other. Her passing is a tremendous loss to the John A. Logan College family.”
Leaders at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where both Rendlemans graduated and remained involved, echoed Kilquist’s comments.
“They were a team and the Rendlemans have long been a part of our family at SIU,” College of Agriculture, Life and Physical Sciences Dean Erik Brevik said. “Carolyn will be truly missed.”
The Rendlemans had been married 58 years. The couple has two daughters, both educators like their parents.
“Carolyn was one of the finest teachers to serve in our public schools,” shared fellow JALC board member Glenn Poshard. “Together with Jake, they spent every year of their lives with each other devoted to education and public service.”
Jake Rendleman told The Southern in an interview earlier this year that his wife had been ill for several years. She joined him for dedication of the Jacob “Jake” Rendleman Laboratory which was to serve the college’s recently-developed agriculture program.
“Despite the difficulties of her illness, she stood and said that Jake was her all,” John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet remembered about the dedication ceremony. “I distinctly remember the look on his face that expressed the feeling was mutual.”
Poshard added, “To the very end when her illness was so overwhelming, Jake would take her with him to every meeting or event. The sweetness of her spirt filled the room – evidence of her caring and beautiful life.”
Visitation for Carolyn Rendleman will be 4 p.m., Sunday with funeral services 11 a.m., Monday at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.
Longtime John A. Logan College Board of Trustees member Jake Rendleman recently received the Linden A. Warfel Trustee Education award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, a recognition that trustees have participated in more than 100 education seminars from the association.