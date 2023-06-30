CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois may be out of the smoke – but not the fire.

Just as we are once again able to see the Shawnee hills, which were shrouded in Canadian wildfire smoke on Wednesday, a new wave of weather threatens Southern Illinois.

“Southern Illinois and the Metro East began seeing hazy skies and air quality alerts on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in Canada began descending deeper into the continental United States,” a Southern Illinois University report stated.

Air quality would continue to be reduced throughout the region according to that SIU report, affecting areas as far east as the mid-Atlantic states and westward to the Mississippi Valley, causing breathing hazards throughout the region.

“The atmospheric circulation is mixing the smoke down to the surface in some regions causing substantial reductions in air quality,” said Justin Schoof, director of the School of Earth Systems and Sustainability at SIU, who specializes in climate variability and change, synoptic climatology and statistical climatology.

In addition to smoke hazards, local authorities are also concerned with fire hazards and are issuing burning bans as a result.

Counties throughout the region have issued the burn bans because of the forecasted temperature extremes coupled with recent drought conditions.

Fire bans were issued in the counties of Franklin and Jefferson beginning on Wednesday night. Those bans in effect are on open air burning, but recreational fires are permitted.

Local municipalities have issued their own burn bans in response to the extreme weather conditions.

“Due to the prolonged lack of rain, low humidity and high heat, and general dryness of ground vegetation, a ban on open burning has been issued within the city limits of Murphysboro,” said a Murphysboro Fire Department Facebook post.

Residents are encouraged to consult their local fire department for the latest and most accurate information on possible burn bans.

The wicked weather of blistering heat that is crackling dry lawns didn’t come out of nowhere: It came immediately from the Southwest, and may be traced also to trends in climate change through global warming.

"A strong ridge of high pressure that has been centered over Texas and causing the unrelenting extreme heat there is temporarily expanding and shifting to the northeast,” said Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprise's Chief Illinois Meteorologist.

“This is causing extreme temperatures to show up in more places. Strong and long lasting high pressure areas like this one, sometimes referred to as 'heat domes,' are becoming more common in the summertime due to global warming,” Holiner explained.

The heat is on, but just how hot are the temperatures Southern Illinois faces leading up to the Fourth of July?

Thursday saw temperatures as high as 100, Holiner said, with a heat index of 110. Friday saw even higher temperatures, just a few degrees short of the June 29 record of 107 set back in 2012, and 105 for June 30 also set in 2012.

“So while this end of (the) June heat wave looks to fall short of 2012's, these high temperatures are still well above normal. Carbondale's typical high temperature for June 29 and 30 is 88. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Carbondale was 113 on Aug. 9, 1930,” Holiner said.

There are several practical things you can do to beat the heat for the next day or so.

"Avoiding outdoor activities during the afternoon hours is the best course of action. If you do have to be outside, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks a shady area, or even better, indoors in the A/C. Wearing light-colored and lightweight clothing will also help. Outdoor pets should not be forgotten either. Make sure they have plenty of water to drink as well and have a place to get out of direct sunlight,” Holiner advised.

Moving into the weekend, the weather looks to let up a bit.

"Isolated showers and storms will be around, but many will stay dry. Isolated activity will continue across Southern Illinois Friday night and Saturday, July 1 as well. Saturday will be slightly cooler, but not much. A high of 99 is still expected with a heat index of 102. The good chance of rain will occur Saturday evening as our next cold front arrives. While some could still miss out, more in Southern Illinois should end up seeing a shower or thunderstorm. The cold front will bring significant relief from the heat. The forecast high for Sunday, July 2 is a much more reasonable 91,” Holiner forecasts.

Looking ahead to next week’s celebration of Independence Day and fireworks displays, Holiner remains hopeful.

"There's still some uncertainty about Tuesday, July 4 but right now it looks like isolated showers and storms with a peak during the afternoon. While a few showers could still be around during the evening hours, it currently looks like most fireworks displays will be dry and will be able to go off without delay. The current forecast high temperature for the Fourth of July is 93 with a forecast low of 70."