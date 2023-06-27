The lack of rain and above-normal temperatures have a mixed bag for local farmers, but along with dry weather comes concerns.

“Everything’s kind of been accelerated this year,” explained Williamson County Farm Bureau Manager Lance Martin.

Even though the planting of corn and soybeans have progressed ahead of schedule, as has the cutting of hay, Martin said, the hay crop is underperforming.

“It seems that the common theme is that with hay right now, it’s making a third less than it did last year and the hay is really thin,” he explained. “Maybe it is because they are bailing earlier or perhaps things have dried up with the dry weather and didn’t mature and develop like it should. Some are even anticipating a hay shortage.”

The dry weather is expected to continue, said Derrick Snyder, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah.

“If you look at rainfall for the year-to-date, we’re actually running pretty close to normal. The problem is we were way above normal for the first part of the year and then in the last 30 to 60 days, we have become very dry. Most of Southern Illinois has seen about a quarter to half of the normal rainfall we would expect in the last 30 days. Missing out on that beneficial rainfall is definitely concerning for drought conditions devolving,” Snyder said.

He said most locations in the region usually get about an inch to 1.5 inches of rain each week this time of year.

“We’ve definitely not seen that,” he added.

Ryan Carter, who raises about 600 acres of corn and soybeans in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, said a lack of rain even this early in the growing season can negatively impact yields. He said some moisture remains in the soil, but he expects that to be gone soon.

“With mild or moderate temperatures, the soil moisture will prolong and get you through times of no rain, but when you have hot and dry together, it can really affect your crop,” he said.

He added that farmers expect dry weather in the mid-summer months, but this year’s lack of rain has come early.

“Usually, things are a little bit easier because we will get two or three solid rains early in the season and we’ll have some soil moisture reserves going into what is the hottest part of the summer,” he said. “Usually that’s a 30-45-day stretch that you’re most concerned about.”

Instead, the dry June has him concerned already.

“Right now is a crucial point in corn’s growing cycle,” he explained. “From the time it is knee-high to when it pollinates determines how much corn the plant will actually produce. If we have drought stress even before pollination or during pollination, it could mean a 25%-50% yield loss.”

Martin said the region's farmers often are concerned with weather but the conditions are starting to be the primary topic of conversation among producers. Snyder said the immediate forecast is for unseasonably hot temperatures and no more than a 50% chance of rain for some of Southern Illinois.

“We might get some scattered thunderstorms or isolated storms and so a few people will get lucky with that, but I wish I had better news to share,” he said.

Cole said, ideally, he’d like to see up to an inch of rain at least every other week, but so far he says parts of his farm have had only about one inch of rain in the last four or five weeks.

“We’re getting dry. Scary dry,” he said.

