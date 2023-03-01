Winemakers across the state – including those in Southern Illinois – are pleased with the passing of legislation aimed at rolling back license fees for wineries.

Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1001 into law, which reduces a 60% license fee on wineries implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry leaders say the rollback levels the playing field for Illinois wineries with neighboring states, but will have a great impact.

“This really won’t just benefit wineries,” explained Bonnie Cissell, co-owner of Lincoln Heritage Winery near Cobden. “It benefits our whole region because of the impact on tourism.”

Cissell said the new reduction in fees corrects what many winemakers saw as an unfair increase in state fees.

“We were all just recovering from the pandemic and then they passed the increase in fees. We still haven’t completely recovered, yet we see transportation costs, the costs of bottles, labels, everything is going up.”

She said the reduction in fees will be good not only for wineries but for other businesses in the region, too.

“This is so important for the economic impact for our area with the way the industry supports cabins and restaurants and so many other things,” she said.

The new legislation returned winery license fees to pre-pandemic amounts, which will save most wineries hundreds of dollars annually, said Lisa Ellis, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vinters Alliance.

“We are thrilled and this is going to be one more thing to reduce the ever-increasing operating costs of staying in business,” she said. “Our members in Southern Illinois worked hard to help get this passed because every penny that they can save in operational expenses is a penny they can put into improvements in their winery and in drawing more consumers to the area.”

Ellis said there are more than 160 wine-tasting rooms in Illinois. “Illinois is the 18th largest wine-producing state in the country,” she said.

She added that the bill’s passage during the “lame-duck” session of the legislature, signals state leaders understand the impact of Illinois wineries.

“We see this as a significant nod or an acknowledgement of the importance of our industry as an economic driver, especially as it relates to agri-tourism in the state,” she said.

She added that her organization is also urging the state to pass other legislation to benefit the industry, specifically a bill that would all for an increase in production and expand self-distribution limits for wineries. Currently, only smaller wineries are allowed to self-distribute their product to retailers.

Still, Ellis and others applaud the reduction in license fees.

“This is quite an accomplishment for our industry,” she said.

20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII The Paris II, Kemer, Turkey HMS Majestic, Canakkale, Turkey Sunken barges, Canakkale, Turkey SS Palo Alto, Palo Alto, California Baron Gautsch, Mediterranean Sea Giuseppe Dezza, Rovinj, Croatia Maheno shipwreck, Fraser Island, Australia SS Atlantus, Cape May, New Jersey Helmet Wreck, Palau, Micronesia Goslar cargo ship, Paramaribo, Suriname Higgins landing craft, Lake Mead, Nevada Zibello barge, Gualtieri, Italy HIJMS Nagato Battleship, Marshall Islands USS Arizona, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii German Ship Fritz, Istria, Croatia Nippo Maru Wreck, Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia SS Thistlegorm, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Sunken German submarines, Kocaeli, Turkey Hinko Maru warship, Sakaiura Beach, Japan Cinque Terre shipwreck, Bonassola, Italy