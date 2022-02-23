Southern Illinois wineries seek relief from state lawmakers

Local wineries are urging legislators to pass a bill in the Illinois Senate to provide pandemic-related relief to their industry, saying it would boost their businesses and economies.

Senate Bill 2976, introduced last month by Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Maryville, would reduce a winery license fee enacted during the pandemic and would increase producers’ ability to self-distribute wines.

The proposed legislation is backed by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance as well as wineries in Southern Illinois.

“This would do a couple of different things for us,” explained Walker’s Bluff Chief Operating Officer Ryan Phelps. “It rolls back some taxes on licensing and some fees that would help any winery, but especially the smaller wineries and then it would also raise the limits on how much we can self-distribute.”

Phelps said the increase in self-distribution caps would allow wineries to market more of their produce to retailers and other outlets without use of a third-party distributor. The IGGVA said the proposed distribution limits would be more on par with the state’s beer and spirits industries.

“If we had the ability to increase the volume of wine that we’re distributing, we could expand our coverage area and better serve retailers with more product variety at a lower price – all of which would benefit our consumers,” said Jim Ewers, general manager of Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda. “Allowing us to produce and directly distribute more would also lead to more work, more jobs, and greater benefits to our local economy as well. It really makes no sense to keep these caps in place that have only limited our growth.”

Crowe, the bill’s sponsor, said, by increasing the production cap and allowing makers to sell more wine directly to retailers, "Illinois can offer support to one of its vital but struggling industries.”

The bill would also reduce a 60% licensing fee increase for Illinois wineries that went into effect last year.

Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said he was one of six "no" votes on the license fee increase.

“Last spring, I voted against the license fee increases on local wine manufacturers,” he said. “Wine producers play an important role in our local economies and we should look at ways to help these producers grow their operations, instead of finding ways to increase costs and potentially hurt these locally grown businesses.”

Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, was not available for comment on the proposed legislation.

“The wineries took a pretty big hit during the pandemic,” Southern Illinois Wine Trail Executive Director Brandy Nance said. “This would give us a better chance to spread local wines and would be huge for a growing industry that not only benefits tourism, but also our local economies.”

Phelps said Illinois’ fees structure puts area wineries at a disadvantage, especially when compared to those in Missouri and other neighboring states. He said that is one reason he is optimist the legislation will gain legislative approval.

“Hopefully, it will pass. It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time and it would definitely help out the wine industry in Illinois,” he said.

