Southern Illinois wineries seek relief from state lawmakers

Local wineries are urging legislators to pass a bill in the Illinois Senate to provide pandemic-related relief to their industry, saying it would boost their businesses and economies.
Senate Bill 2976, introduced last month by Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Maryville, would reduce a winery license fee enacted during the pandemic and would increase producers’ ability to self-distribute wines.
The proposed legislation is backed by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance as well as wineries in Southern Illinois.
“This would do a couple of different things for us,” explained Walker’s Bluff Chief Operating Officer Ryan Phelps. “It rolls back some taxes on licensing and some fees that would help any winery, but especially the smaller wineries and then it would also raise the limits on how much we can self-distribute.”
Phelps said the increase in self-distribution caps would allow wineries to market more of their produce to retailers and other outlets without use of a third-party distributor. The IGGVA said the proposed distribution limits would be more on par with the state’s beer and spirits industries.
“If we had the ability to increase the volume of wine that we’re distributing, we could expand our coverage area and better serve retailers with more product variety at a lower price – all of which would benefit our consumers,” said Jim Ewers, general manager of Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda. “Allowing us to produce and directly distribute more would also lead to more work, more jobs, and greater benefits to our local economy as well. It really makes no sense to keep these caps in place that have only limited our growth.”
Crowe, the bill’s sponsor, said, by increasing the production cap and allowing makers to sell more wine directly to retailers, "Illinois can offer support to one of its vital but struggling industries.”
The bill would also reduce a 60% licensing fee increase for Illinois wineries that went into effect last year.
Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said he was one of six "no" votes on the license fee increase.
“Last spring, I voted against the license fee increases on local wine manufacturers,” he said. “Wine producers play an important role in our local economies and we should look at ways to help these producers grow their operations, instead of finding ways to increase costs and potentially hurt these locally grown businesses.”
Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, was not available for comment on the proposed legislation.
“The wineries took a pretty big hit during the pandemic,” Southern Illinois Wine Trail Executive Director Brandy Nance said. “This would give us a better chance to spread local wines and would be huge for a growing industry that not only benefits tourism, but also our local economies.”
Phelps said Illinois’ fees structure puts area wineries at a disadvantage, especially when compared to those in Missouri and other neighboring states. He said that is one reason he is optimist the legislation will gain legislative approval.
“Hopefully, it will pass. It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time and it would definitely help out the wine industry in Illinois,” he said.
7 high school students surprised with full-ride scholarships to SIU in Carbondale
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise Tuesday when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
Close to 35 students this year have received the Chancellor’s Scholarship, which covers tuition, mandatory fees, room and board for four years, including several local students. SIU wanted to give them the real VIP experience by “rolling out the red carpet,” for them, according to Lane.
“The Chancellor's Scholarship has been in existence for several years, and it really serves to attract the best and brightest right here in our own backyard and across the state,” Lane said. “If you look at the amount of the scholarship, and what it does in terms of changing the lives of students that receive it, you can see it's a great thing for Southern Illinois University.”
Despite the scholarship having existed for several years, this is only the second year they have surprised students in the middle of their school day with the news that they received one of the scholarship spots.
“We thought that if we're going to roll out the red carpet here locally to our students that are right here in this region, we want them to know how serious we are about keeping them at home,” Lane said. “This is just another example of what we're trying to do to make that happen.”
One of this year’s local recipients was Jake Bruce, a senior at Marion High School.
Jake Bruce wants to go into aviation management, according to his parents, Jay and Jill Bruce.
This scholarship has lifted a bunch of weight off the family as they no longer have to worry about the cost of college, plus aviation class fees, Jay and Jill Bruce said.
“We're just extremely proud of him,” Jay and Jill Bruce said. “It's amazing. It's just a blessing. It really is a true blessing. We want to say thank you to SIU for this great opportunity with the scholarship.”
Jake Bruce was still in shock after receiving the reward that he was left speechless.
To keep the scholarship once in college, the students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, complete 20 hours of community service and campus leadership activities per academic year, and actively participate in all aspects of the Chancellor’s Scholarship Program.
However, Lane does wish to remind the students to still have fun while at SIU.
“This is the best time of your life,” Lane said. “If you think about it, this is a chance to take your next step after you leave high school and go into college. Just enjoy it. We're going to make sure you do everything you're supposed to do to keep these things coming. Our job really is to support them on the journey to getting their degree.”
The local Chancellor’s Scholarship recipients are listed as follows:
- Alexandria Little, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School
- Leslie Morales, Cobden High School
- Kaelin Rowland, Carterville High School
- Brenna Gusewelle, Herrin High School
- Elli Oploh of Makanda, homeschooling
- Jake Bruce or Marion, Marion High School
- Ayden Rademaker, Vienna High School
The 'happiest place in Murphysboro' exists inside a new soup kitchen
MURPHYSBORO – Ed and Jennifer O’Donnell hope to make their home the “happiest place in Murphysboro” with their new downstairs soup kitchen.
They said their retirement plans have changed drastically after they were struck by the number of people who seemed to either be homeless or food insecure in their town.
“We don't have any place for them to go to get those meals,” Jennifer O’Donnell said. “If you're a senior, the Seniors Center here in town offers new meals quite often. But if you're not of that age, then you don't have that option. Meals on Wheels is also available for seniors. But again, if you're not at that age, then that doesn't apply to you. We have some young families, grandparents taking care of grandchildren. A lot of those types of families that are struggling to make ends meet and having an extra meal available to them is quite helpful.”
Ed O’Donnell moved to Murphysboro in 2009 when he took a teaching job with SIU. Jennifer moved a year later after finishing teaching another year back in Kansas.
When the two got settled, Jennifer O’Donnell began volunteering at the Murphysboro Food Pantry and helping with her church’s Our Neighbor’s Table meals for those in need.
It was at one of those meals that Ed’s outlook changed.
“My first reaction was probably more likely to be ‘get a job,’” Ed said. “My heart went out to them but it was very much at an arm's length kind of thing. Then I actually started doing these meals and being around people. Really the first big epiphany was they're just people, and they're in a different situation, all of them. Emotional, mental, economic, whatever you want to call it, but they're just folks and their needs became more personal to me. They weren't just fixtures out there. They were people.”
The couple continued to volunteer with those projects.
They bought a lot of land overlooking the Big Muddy River, and planned to retire in a house they built there.
However, their time spent volunteering stuck with them.
One day when heading to church the two passed the house at 724 Walnut St. and Ed O’Donnell made a passing comment about them buying it and starting a soup kitchen instead, Jennifer O’Donnell said.
She laughed and the two went to church while the pastor gave a sermon on serving others.
By the end of the service, the two had already scheduled a tour of the building for a soup kitchen.
Eight years, multiple setbacks and close to $400,000 later, the couple opened their soup kitchen on Jan. 16. They are open every Sunday.
The first night, they only had one person stop by but after that, they started having 50-60 people, many being regulars from Our Neighbor’s Table, stopping by every Sunday, volunteer Josh Ryder said.
“The first meal that I came out I got to see a lot of the people that we've missed because we've had this COVID thing going on,” Jennifer O’Donnell said. “A lot of our folks from Our Neighbor’s Table were here, and I got to say hello to some of those people that I haven't gotten to see in a long time. They are like family. I mean we ate together once a month since 2014, and it's so good to have them all together again.”
Volunteers have even started to form relationships with the regulars who they likely wouldn’t have otherwise met.
“When they come in, they recognize you and remember your name and are excited to be here,” Ryder said. “I think the best memory is just the personal interactions with them in creating bonds with them or friendships with them. I mean there are people that maybe you would have never met anywhere else other than humans.”
Since opening the couple has strived to make their home the “happiest place in Murphysboro” including extravagant décor, a menu and everything typical of the restaurant experience.
“We strive to make everyone feel welcome and make everyone feel special when they're here,” Ryder said. “I mean a lot of the people that we're helping may get ignored in public or get brushed off. We're trying to do the opposite here and make everybody feel a part and everyone feels welcome and everyone feels special.”
Overall the couple is pleased with their progress and they hope to serve the community for years to come.
“There's a scripture that says where your treasure is, your heart will be also — and our heart is here,” Ed O’Donnell said. “Now some people might buy a sailboat or a motorhome looking forward to retirement, but we built a mission field.”
The soup kitchen is currently only open on Sundays while they finish the last part of construction costing $30,000.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating to 724 Ministries you can do so through the mail, at their property or on their website at https://724ministries.org/outreach.
Boys Basketball | Mayer is Herrin's 'silent assassin'
HERRIN — Haydon Mayer was most certainly an unknown quantity when he arrived at Herrin High School his freshman year.
Mayer did not graduate from Herrin Junior High School like most of his classmates, but rather Unity Christian School. That said, it didn't take HHS varsity boys basketball coach Sayler Shurtz long to spot the talent that Mayer possesses.
"There was just something special about him - the way he handled himself and the way he played," said Shurtz of Mayer. The latter is now a 6-foot-2 junior forward, who is now a two-year varsity starter for the Tigers.
"Looking back, I wish I had gotten him more playing time with the varsity his freshman year," Shurtz said.
Last year as a sophomore, Mayer led the Tigers in scoring on several occasions and was named to the River-to-River All-Conference team for the COVID-19-shortened season.
"We only played 13 games last season. It would have been nice for Haydon to get those extra 15 games that he and the others missed out on. Still, he made great progress," Shurtz said. "It became obvious that he was a gifted player. We just had to get him stronger last summer and watch him continue to mature in preparation for this season."
Averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game this season, Mayer has been the driving force behind most of Herrin's 19 wins, leading the team in scoring in 14 of the 25 games played. He is the guy the Tigers try to get the ball to when the game is on the line because he is at his best when the chips are pushed to the middle of the table.
Mayer has twice been named Most Valuable Player at tournaments this year - the first coming at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament and the second at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic, both tournaments won by Herrin.
Seemingly all arms and legs, Mayer has a bit of an unorthodox delivery with his shot. He brings the ball back behind his head before releasing it.
"When I was a kid, I loved watching video of Larry Bird. That's how he shot the ball and that just kind of translated when I started shooting the ball," Mayer said. "I also loved the way he passed the ball. It gives me as much pleasure to get an assist as it does to score. Getting my teammates involved is one of the most important things in the game to me."
Although Mayer is a capable 3-point shooter, he said he is most comfortable from 15-to-18 feet out.
"That mid-range jumper is kind of my thing," he said.
Defensively, Mayer has used his strengthened frame to become a more efficient rebounder.
"I love rebounding," he said. "When you get one on the offensive end, it's like a free shot. You just put it right back in the basket. On the defensive end, getting the rebound is what allows you to get the ball back down the floor on offense. Rebounding is about positioning and hard work. Sometimes, you have to fight to get the ball."
Shurtz said Mayer worked hard in the off season to increase his physical strength, making him a more formidable rebounder and defensive player in general. That added strength has also helped when posting up in the paint or hitting a fade-away jumper.
"I talked a lot with Haydon about getting stronger and he has responded very well," Shurtz said. "He is one of the most coachable kids I've had in my five years here. Haydon does a lot of the little things for us that has made us a successful team this season. I think what I like best about him is how he responds so well to challenges. Tell him he can't do something and he will set out to prove you wrong."
Shurtz added that Mayer is one of those rare types who doesn't get rattled when the emotions of the game intensify.
"He never gets too excited. He stays in the moment and then finds ways to beat you whether it's an outside shot, driving to the basket or knocking down some big free throws - kind of like a silent assassin."
Mayer, who scored 27 points in a win over Cairo and 24 points against Gateway Tech earlier this season, said it's team success that drives him more than personal accolades.
"I really like our team," he said. "We have a lot of young guys who are just now starting to understand the game. We're coming together at the right time. It's part maturity and part experience."
Mayer pointed out that the first goal each season is to win the conference and then win a regional tournament and advance as far as possible in the postseason. The Tigers remain one game behind league-leading Murphysboro with one game left to play. The Tigers are presently 7-2 in league play, while the Red Devils are 8-1.
In regard to the postseason, the Tigers will have a rematch with NJ Benson and the Mount Vernon Rams on Feb. 23 in the opening round of the Class 3A Centralia Regional. The Rams handed Herrin a loss earlier this season before the home crowd.
"For us to win, we're going to have to hold Benson to fewer points than what he had against us the first time," Mayer said. "And I think we're more than capable of that."
Mayer is a two-sport athlete at HHS, also competing in baseball during the spring. But when summer rolls around, it's back to basketball as he competes with the Carterville-based Illinois Bears AAU squad.
"You get to go up against some pretty good competition where it can be a more physical game at times," he said. "That can only help me for next year."
SIU leaders pleased with spring enrollment
Southern Illinois University Carbondale leaders say efforts to “put a stop to the slide” in student enrollment numbers continue to pay dividends and spring enrollment is a testament to that.
According to data provided to The Southern, spring semester enrollment is down 1.16% compared to Spring semester 2021; results on pace with last fall’s decline in student numbers of less than 1% over the previous fall. Spring total enrollment at the university is 10,258 students.
Included in the figure are 42 new first-time undergraduate students and 308 new undergraduate transfer students.
The 1.16% decline compares to a 3.8% decline last year as well as 8.6% decrease in spring 2020 and 11.6% decline in 2019.
Other campuses in the state are reporting larger declines. The Decatur Herald & Review reports enrollment at Eastern Illinois University dropped 2.4% over past springs. This decline follows three years of spring semester growth, the newspaper reports. Student numbers at Northern Illinois University are down 4% according to the university’s student newspaper. Western Illinois University is up 15 students compared to last spring. Enrollment data for other Illinois public universities was not readily available at press time.
SIU officials also are pleased with retention rates.
“Remember, we brought in the largest freshman class in the last five years this past fall,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane told the university’s Board of Trustees Thursday. “Those students are being returned at an 84.1% retention rate. We are excited about that.”
SIU Associate Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams said the retention rate is a continuation of good news and is an indication of some personal outreach.
“When we looked at our students who had not yet registered after we got back from break in January, we did an extensive outreach with them to connect with them,” he explained, adding efforts were to connect those students with solutions to financial or academic problems that may have been preventing them from registering from spring classes. “I think I personally sent out more than 1,200 emails. It was a lot of work, but taught me a lot, too.”
Williams said retention has become a priority for SIU and said it should be.
“Put it this way: if, for example, we have 8,000 currently enrolled students and 2,000 new students then we increase new students by 10%, that’s 200 new students. However, if we increase our retention by 10%, that’s 800 students,” he said. “The key is retention and providing adequate services to students to assist them.”
Lane also said he was encouraged by efforts to recruit for fall 2022 and beyond.
“Our applications are up 36.6%. That’s a very big number, but more importantly admissions are up 38%. As we continue to work on that number, we’ve also moved on to yielding events,” Lane said, explaining efforts to bring admitted students to campus as enrolled students. “That’s our goal over the next few months leading up to the beginning of the semester.”
Groups intend to sue EPA, alleges Illinois failed to submit pollution reduction plans by deadline
A coalition of environmental advocacy groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to enforce the Regional Haze Rule required by the Clean Air Act, according to the Sierra Club.
These groups include Sierra Club and Earthjustice who say Illinois is among thirty-nine states that failed to submit the most recent Regional Haze plans to the EPA by the July 31 deadline.
A spokesperson for EPA declined comment, citing pending litigation.
The EPA had until Jan. 31, 2022 to issue a formal finding that these states have failed to submit the requisite Regional Haze state implementation plan (SIP), but the agency has not yet done so, according to the release.
The notice of intent to sue filed by the coalition of organizations asks the EPA to “fulfill its mandatory obligation established by Congress.”
“Analysis done by the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) shows that the Prairie State coal plant is one of Illinois’ most significant contributors to regional haze pollution,” the release said. “While Illinois does not have any areas specifically protected under Regional Haze Rule, the state hosts several heavily polluting facilities that degrade air quality at dozens of our country’s national parks in neighboring states. The EPA must enforce the existing application deadline and insist that the Illinois EPA submit a state implementation plan (SIP) as soon as possible.”
Prairie State Coal Plant is in Washington County, Illinois, near Marissa. A bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year called for the closure of the plant by 2045.
Until then, the bill calls for the plant to meet a declining emissions cap.
According to data provided by NPCA, Illinois has 18 industrial facilities potentially impacting visibility in 27 areas. These emissions are threatening visibility and air quality in National Parks.
“Air pollution remains one of the most serious problems facing national parks. It is threatening the health of park visitors, wildlife and neighboring communities, driving the climate crisis and compromising our views with hazy skies,” according to NPCA. “In fact, nearly 90 percent of our more than 400 national parks are plagued by haze pollution caused mostly by coal plants, vehicles and other industrial sources, as well as oil and gas development and operations.”
The majority of Illinois emissions, 64%, come from fossil fuel electric power generation, according to NPCA.
Sierra Club Illinois’ director Jack Darin, said filing the intent to sue reinforces how critical Illinois’ efforts are to put the state on track to decarbonize its power and transportation sectors.
“Since Illinois is home to the Prairie State coal plant, one of the largest polluting coal plants in the nation, we need strong emissions reduction requirements for facilities like this not only for our climate but to protect our public lands under the Clean Air Act,” Darin said.
Catch up with prominent athletes from the area with The Southern's "Where Are They Now?" series.