Southern Illinois woman found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 case

CAIRO – A 68-year-old woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder charges in the 2018 death of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

On April 29, Mary Davis, of Carbondale, was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death during a jury trial in Alexander County.

Edwards’ body was discovered by Kentucky authorities in the Mississippi River on May 22, 2018.

The murder investigation was led by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7.

The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police.

A sentencing hearing for Davis is scheduled for June 29 in Alexander County court. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

