Southern Illinois woman gets six years in prison for residential burglary

CARBONDALE — A Carbondale woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for residential burglary, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.

Valerie S. Stewart, 30, of Carbondale, Illinois, entered a plea of guilty to a Class 1 Felony offense of residential burglary, the release stated.

At her sentencing, Stewart received a sentence of six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed with a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On March 20, 2020, officers from the Carbondale Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Sycamore Street in reference to a reported home invasion, according to the news release.

The victim reported to police that he awoke to find three people in his home stealing property, the release stated.

Officers from the Carbondale Police Department determined that Stewart was one of the individuals involved in the Sycamore Street incident after police found some of the stolen property inside Stewart’s apartment, according to the release.

According to the release, Stewart confessed to her role in burglarizing the Sycamore Street residence when she was questioned by police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0