The rotary club was celebrating it's 101st year as an organization with Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza as guest speaker. Debbie Bracy, Sharon Frattini, Cookie Goodwin, Tracy Rone and Ashley Watson were awarded for their contributions to the community of Herrin.

"With so many women in our town that have dedicated so much of their life to the Rotary's moto of "service Above self" we felt Women's Appreciation Month was a great time to show them our appreciation for everything they do," Said Herrin Rotary Club President Rex Piper. The Herrin Rotary Club has been named the fastest growing club in the state the past two years.