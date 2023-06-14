BLOOMINGTON — The Southern Illinoisan earned top honors from the Illinois Press Association (IPA) for the newspaper’s efforts in 2022, including the highest award for publications in the small daily newspaper division at the organization’s annual convention held on June 8.

The Southern graciously received the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence trophy, which is given to the small daily newspaper that earns the most total points in all of the IPA’s annual sweepstakes contest categories. In addition to the top overall award, The Southern earned six first-place awards from the IPA and four from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors (IAPME). In total, The Southern took home placement honors for 21 different awards.

"I could not be more proud of our team. These awards, especially the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence, reflect how hard we work day in and day out to provide important local news and sports coverage to our region," said Jackson Brandhorst, Editor-in-Chief of The Southern.

Brandhorst and Lead Copy Editor Shawn Anglin accepted the awards at the annual gathering, in Bloomington, of newsroom leaders representing more than 100 newspapers from across the state. A total of more than 1,400 individual entries spanning 38 different categories were submitted as part of the competition.

In winning the Coburn award, The Southern placed ahead of The Pantagraph from Bloomington, The Dispatch from Moline and the Decatur Herald & Review. The Southern last won the prestigious award in 2019.

"Our small staff is so talented in so many ways. It feels fantastic to be recognized for our efforts," Brandhorst said.

Entries were independently judged by members of the Iowa Press Association.

The Southern won the General Excellence award from IAPME, drawing high praise from the judges.

"This paper has a modern look and feel that helps draw your eye through it. The big reporting pieces from the front page draw you in, but then local pieces help keep you there. I appreciate the multiple partnerships that help round out coverage more than relying on the AP reporting. Overall, this is a fresh-faced paper that serves the needs of the community from a hyper-local, to regional and national level," said a judge of The Southern's entry.

The staff of The Southern dominated the headline writing competition, winning all three top places in the Headline Writing category. Brandhorst took home first-place for his collection of top headlines while Anglin came in second. Copy Editor Katie Barton claimed the third place spot.

Anglin took home first-place in the IAPME Enterprise Coverage category for his story “Chasing Closure: Ladonna Cooper,” a look at a 35-year-old cold case homicide investigation in Marion.

"This is a well-told story with plenty of rich detail and background on the case, and human emotion," said a judge from the Iowa Press Association. "Props to The Southern for taking its attempts to obtain the case records to court under the state's open government laws."

Anglin's work on the Cooper case also won first-place in the IPA Freedom of Information Award category, first-place in the IPA Informational Graphic category and third-place in the IAPME General News category.

“A very interesting series and great example of a newspaper not backing down when their rights were wrongfully denied," said a judge regarding Anglin's entry in the Freedom of Information category. "It’s empowering to read about them taking action against the agencies and their wrong doings.”

“The graphic helps readers understand key points in the investigation, especially those who aren’t familiar with the area," said a judge regarding Anglin's use of informational graphics with the Cooper story. "Both the interactive online presentation and the newspaper layout were sharp and easy to read.”

SIU sports reporter Bucky Dent won first-place for his sports columns in the IPA Sports Column category.

“Interesting angles and well-written. Best writer of the bunch,” said a judge of Dent's collection of columns.

The Southern's photographer, Byron Hetzler, brought home four first-place awards of his own, winning the IPA Sports Personality Photo category for his portrait of The Southern’s 2022 Prep Football Player of the Year Murphysboro’s Devon Clemons. Hetzler won first-place in the Feature Photo category from both the IPA and IAPME for his photo of a fisherman at Campus Lake. A judge said that "the mood, moment, composition and human element" is what made this photo rise above the others.

Hetzler also won first-place in the IAPME Sports Photo category for his shot titled "Sun run."

The editorial staff of The Southern took home the top prize in the IPA Newspaper Design category.

Here's how the staff fared across the board, excluding the aforementioned first place honors:

Second Place

Original Column, IPA: Les O’Dell for his weekly “More or Les” humor column.

Headline Writing, IPA: Anglin for his collection of headlines.

Sports Section, IPA: The Southern’s staff for their work on a compelling local sports section.

Third Place

Portrait/Personality Photograph, IAPME: Hetzler for his image, “Keeping the faith.”

Sports Photo, IPA: Hetzler for “Sun run.”

Single Page Design, IPA: The Southern’s staff for a front page titled “Long Shot." Judges remarked that the photo of the young pool player on the cover of the entry is a "great way to break up the front page and draws your eyes to the interesting story.”

Headline Writing, IPA: Barton for her collection of creative headlines.

Special Sections, IPA: The Southern’s staff for their “Life & Style Magazine,” Fall 2022 edition.

Fourth Place

Single Page Design, IPA: The Southern’s staff for an Outdoors page titled “Illustrated Illinois.”