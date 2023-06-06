Tucked away in the hills of Union County is a farm growing the sweet-smelling specialty crop called lavender. Doug and Charlotte Clover of Shawnee Hills Lavender Farm have opened their farm to the public for lavender picking each year since 2016.

Lavender has suffered the same malady as the Southern Illinois peach crop this year. Cold weather at the end of the year damaged some of the lavender plants.

“We never know what we will have until about April 15,” Charlotte Clover said.

The average last frost date in Southern Illinois is April 15. The Clovers gave the crop a couple more weeks to see what kind of damage they had.

Charlotte Clover said lavender plants are dormant in winter. They turn a gray color until they start growing in the spring. Usually, they will turn a nice green around May 1. This year, the plants have a lot more gray than usual.

The farm’s lavender is planted on a hillside, in front of their home.

The farm is only open three weekends a year for people to come and pick lavender blooms. June 3 and 4 was their first weekend this year. The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this weekend, June 10 and 11 and next week, June 17 and 18.

Much like the peach farms, there will be enough lavender for local customers to pick. The Clovers say their harvest, which comes after the farm is open to the public, will yield less lavender.

The property used for growing lavender has been in Charlotte Clover’s family, the Landreth family, since 1820. Charlotte is the seventh generation to farm the land. Charlotte and Doug’s children are the eighth.

Each year, family and close friends come to the farm to help with lavender sales. Doug Clover’s father helps park cars. Both of their mothers help with refreshments. Their children and grandchildren also help.

The lavender field has several places for photos, including two purple bicycles and several other benches.

Brightly colored butterfly wings are located at the bottom of the hill. Charlotte Clover said they had a spare piece of plywood and their daughter-in-law Lisa Clover suggested they built butterfly wings. Doug Clover drew and cut the wings from the plywood. Lisa Clover told them how they should paint the wings.

Charlotte Clover said when they left that weekend, the cut out wings went with them. They returned with the wings painted and ready to install for the following year’s "U-pick" days.

They also have a pop-up lavender gift shop on the farm. Items available either use lavender, depict lavender or have a lavender color. Many are made by local artisans.

“We try to promote local as much as we can,” Charlotte Clover said.

Some of the items in the shop include: Dried lavender bundles and sachets, Dainty Design earrings from Cobden, Girlie Nature Soap from Dongola, Charlotte Clover and her daughter make bracelets, Clay Lick Creek Pottery by Karen Fiorino, Beth Libby tiles and 618 lavender melts, among other items like T-shirts, books, toys and household goods.

“We add things to the gift shop every year. Every time we find something new in lavender,” Charlotte Clover said.

Doug Clover said the shop has expanded enough to move into the pole barn by their home. The front part of the barn is used for their pop up gift shop, the back is air-conditioned and humidity controlled for drying bundles of lavender they harvest.

The farm also has lavender plants available for purchase. They send lavender plugs to Eric Stalheber who grows them into plants.

They also have a gift shop display at the Annabelle Market in Anna.

Shawnee Hills Lavender Farm is located at 480 Brown Section Road, (off Illinois 127) in Cobden. More information is available at shawneehillslavender.com.