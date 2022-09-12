Southern Illinoisans from the UK react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Soccer Coach Craig Roberts sat at his desk Friday, eyes focused on the nearby television screen. Roberts was not watching game film, nor was he viewing highlights of international games. A native of Kidderminster, England, the coach was fixated on news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Like Roberts, Carbondale’s Ann Coward has had her television tuned to the BBC almost constantly following the queen’s death on Sept. 8. When she has not been watching the coverage, she has been responding to text messages and calls from area friends, sending condolences and checking on her.

Coward, a British citizen from Portsmouth, England, who has been in the United States since 1992, said she has not missed an announcement since it was first announced the queen was under medical supervision.

“I must confess, I have been finding it quite difficult,” Coward said. “It’s almost impossible to explain how integral she was to everyday British life. The day a people dreaded has arrived.”

Roberts said even with the tragedy, it is a very patriotic time for those from the United Kingdom.

“I’m proud to be British and this has been a very emotional time,” he explained. “The queen has been an upstanding authority figure for over 70 years of reign. I’ve been familiar with that since my day of birth. It is sad to lose such an influential person in the British Monarchy.”

Roberts, who has been in the United States for about 25 years, said he is unable to make any comparison in America.

“Piers Morgan gave a great representation recently when he said the queen is the equivalent of the American Abe Lincoln, American pie, baseball and American football – the staples of what America is all about,” Roberts explained. “What he was saying is that in England, we have these historical values, these things that have been around for many, many years and are part of our heritage and history. The queen is someone we are very proud of and she represents our country.”

Terry Clark, dean of SIU’s College of Business and Analytics, said he recalls Elizabeth’s coronation.

“She was an icon of the age,” he said. “She was there for my whole life and besides being a queen, she was a remarkable woman. She was a great example for all of us.”

Coward said Queen Elizabeth II’s death will put into motion a wide range of changes not only to the monarchy but also to life throughout the United Kingdom. She mentioned everything from mailboxes to documents emblazoned with “EIIR” – the queen’s royal cypher meaning “Elizabeth II Regina” (Regina being Latin for queen) – must be changed.

“British laws will have to be redrafted to reflect that we now have a king and the nation will have to get used to singing ‘God Save the King,’ which after 70 years of ‘God Save the Queen,’ will not be that easy,” she said in outlining a few of the pending changes. “Not everything will happen at once. It will be a process, but the changes will affect just about all aspects of everyday British life in one way or another.”

Clark said he has been appreciative of the outpouring of admiration and respect from Americans. He added that he was filled with joy when he saw a digital sign as he drove through Dalton, Georgia yesterday. The sign featured the monarch’s image and said “God bless the queen.”

All three said they will continue to watch as much of the coverage and reaction to the queen’s death as possible.

“It was Queen Elizabeth who said after 9/11, ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’ She was deeply loved and now the nation is grieving, and to be honest, it’s hard to contain that grief,” Coward said. “The period of mourning over the next 10 or so days is desperately needed to give a nation of ‘stiff upper lips’, a place – and the permission – to feel and express that grief so that healing can begin. The sense of loss is overwhelming.”