The death of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett last week has brought a wave of memories to many Southern Illinoisans, including recollections about a 1981 concert in Carbondale.
Buffett, who died Friday at the age of 76, was best known as a musician who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song "Margaritaville,” is remembered by longtime local broadcaster Jak Tichenor as someone who did not fit existing molds.
“I was a country music disc jockey early in my career in the 1970s and Jimmy Buffett burst on to the popular country music scene in 1974 with the song ‘Come Monday,'” Tichenor recalled. It was a very reflective, kind of story-telling song. I liked it immediately.”
He said a later release, “Margaritaville,” really set Buffett apart.
“It did not sound like a typical country song because it had the steel drums and everything, but people loved it and they embraced him and the kind of mythical Key West lifestyle it brought,” he added.
Tichenor said he became a Buffett fan, beginning with these two songs and through others.
“Buffett always has been a nice, reliable kind of artist for me and I’ve always had great respect for him as a songwriter; he was just one of the purest in that sense,” he said, adding that he never had the opportunity to see Buffett perform live. “I wish I would have because people tell me it was an outstanding experience.”
Murphysboro’s Chris Nolan said she remembers the experience of seeing Buffett live at a 2021 concert in Indianapolis.
“I had always liked his music but I never considered myself a ‘Parrothead,’ (the title given to Buffett fanatics), but friends of ours said you have to go at least once to see him live,” she said. “It’s a production: the parking lot is full of people out there celebrating Jimmy Buffett. It’s really unbelievable.”
Nolan said that many fans at the sports tailgate-like events wear numbers on their clothing indicating how many times they had attended a Buffett concert.
“When we learned of his death, we realized we will never get a No. 2,” she said.
Nolan said seeing Buffett in the rain in Indianapolis is something she will never forget.
“It was great. I probably loved him even more after it was over because it was that good. I would have loved to have seen him again.”
Several thousand people saw Buffett perform at the SIU Arena (now Banterra Center) in March 1981. Harrisburg’s Kathy Cummins was among them.
“My husband was a Jimmy Buffett fan before, he converted me over; I have been a fan ever since that concert,” she said.
Like Cummins, many SIU alumni have taken to social media sharing memories of the performance. Some recalled that Buffett was surprised by the presentation of a monster cheeseburger as he sang “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and others remembered his band being late to the show – a happening that didn’t faze Buffett, who did part of his set acoustically.
“He was just a great entertainer and seemed to be a wonderful man,” Cummins said.
