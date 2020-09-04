Southern Illinoisans travel to fight fires, protect homes in Colorado

There is an adrenaline rush to the job, too. Hagarty, who works for the U.S. Forest Service on the Shawnee National Forest, described the work at its most frantic as controlled chaos — she would look to her fellow firefighters to learn when to be concerned. The work was brutally hard, too — Hagarty said by Day 11, the fatigue hit her. But, she said, leaving was bittersweet.

“On the ride home, I wanted to go back,” she said.

Nathan Speagle, of Carbondale, is no novice to these summer trips to fight fires, but he, too, said it was moving to help protect people’s property.

“In this case it was especially rewarding because we were able to work with those landowners and homeowners,” Speagle, who works for the Southern Illinois Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, said.

Much of the team’s work with homeowners was finding ways to buffer their homes and properties from the flames. Speagle and Gargrave said sometimes this meant removing potential fuel for the fire — things like dried vegetation — while other times, it was boarding up windows and safeguarding a home’s eaves from the fire.

Speagle said there was no loss of property in the areas his team worked, save an old hay barn.