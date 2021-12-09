Southern Seven Head Start class temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

MAKAYLA HOLDER
The Southern
METROPOLIS – Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classes’ doors following a confirmed COVID-19 case.
One of Southern Seven Head Starts classrooms at Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center will remain closed because of a COVID-19 case until Dec. 13 pending further investigation, Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start said.
After consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case the decision for a temporary closure of the classroom was decided.
The closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classroom, according to Head Start officials.
Families have been notified.
Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Should you be notified as a possible contact, your cooperation is appreciated, Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start said.
More information will be shared with families as it becomes available.
Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call Southern Seven at 618-634-2297 or visit their website
here.
