Southern Seven Head Start to open new learning centers

Southern Seven Health Department Families announced plans to open two new early learning centers, one in Anna and the other in Golconda.

Both centers will open later this year.

Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start, said the Anna Head Start center closed early this year following damage to their building from an ice storm.

“The Anna Head Start will ... include a nice, new modern facility,” Rhine said. “It is easily accessible for drop-off and pick up.”

She added that it is conveniently located close to schools in the Anna school district. The building is currently being remodeled, so Southern Seven is not announcing the location at this time.

Pope County currently has a traditional Head Start program for children ages 3 to 5, but the county does not have an early Head Start. Early Head Start is geared toward children ages six weeks through 3 years.

The Golconda Head Start center will be new for Southern Seven and will enroll children ages 6 weeks to 3 years.