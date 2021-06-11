Southern Seven Head Start to open new learning centers

Southern Seven Health Department Families announced plans to open two new early learning centers, one in Anna and the other in Golconda.
Both centers will open later this year.
Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start, said the Anna Head Start center closed early this year following damage to their building from an ice storm.
“The Anna Head Start will ... include a nice, new modern facility,” Rhine said. “It is easily accessible for drop-off and pick up.”
She added that it is conveniently located close to schools in the Anna school district. The building is currently being remodeled, so Southern Seven is not announcing the location at this time.
Pope County currently has a traditional Head Start program for children ages 3 to 5, but the county does not have an early Head Start. Early Head Start is geared toward children ages six weeks through 3 years.
The Golconda Head Start center will be new for Southern Seven and will enroll children ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
The Southern Seven Head Start Program is federally funded for children ages birth through 5 years. Traditional Head Start Program, for children 3 to 5 years of age, helps prepare children for transition into Kindergarten.
Early Head Start Program is specially designed to meet the unique developmental needs of children between the ages of birth to 36 months.
Southern Seven offers Head Start programs in each of the lower seven counties in Illinois. Enrollment is underway for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year at all Head Start centers, including the new centers at Anna and Golconda.
“We want families to go ahead and start the enrollment process now,” Rhine said.
She explained children may be enrolled in any Southern Seven Head Start Center as long as they live in one of the lower seven counties in Illinois.
To enroll a child, a parent needs a child’s Certified Birth Certificate and proof of family income — such as one month of pay stubs or 2020 W2s, or taxes.
For more information, or to enroll your child in Head Start, call Southern Seven Head Start at 618-634-2297 or visit www.southern7.org.
