Southern Seven Health Department announces first COVID-19 death in Union County

In an update sent Monday, the Southern Seven Health Department confirmed its first COVID-19 death.

The news release reported the death was of an individual in his 80s from Union County. Further details were not provided.

With this release, Southern Seven also reported five new recovered cases of COVID-19. The release said one is from Union County, one is from Alexander County, and the remaining three are from Pulaski County. It said there are 27 total recovered cases in the health department’s coverage area.

Southern Seven also confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases. It said 12 individuals are from Union County, with the remaining individual from Massac County. The release said all persons are being isolated.

Southern Seven covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties.

