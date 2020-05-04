Southern Seven Health Department announces first COVID-19 death in Union County

In an update sent Monday, the Southern Seven Health Department confirmed its first COVID-19 death.
The news release reported the death was of an individual in his 80s from Union County. Further details were not provided.
With this release, Southern Seven also reported five new recovered cases of COVID-19. The release said one is from Union County, one is from Alexander County, and the remaining three are from Pulaski County. It said there are 27 total recovered cases in the health department’s coverage area.
Southern Seven also confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases. It said 12 individuals are from Union County, with the remaining individual from Massac County. The release said all persons are being isolated.
Southern Seven covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.
County
Total cases
Deaths
Recovered
Alexander
3
0
3
Franklin
10
0
5
Gallatin
2
0
2
Hamilton
2
0
0
Hardin
1
0
1
Jackson
147
9
58
Jefferson
90
14
47
Johnson
4
0
2
Massac
5
0
3
Perry
32
0
0
Pope
0
0
0
Pulaski
20
0
11
Randolph
187
2
62
Saline
5
0
3
Union
31
1
7
Williamson
37
0
13
White
2
0
1
— The Southern
Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., one of Southern Illinois’ largest employers and a critical food manufacturer, continues to grapple with an outbreak of the coronavirus that has idled two plants and sickened numerous factory workers over the past few weeks.