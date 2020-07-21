You are the owner of this article.
Southern Seven Health Department temporarily closes center-based Early Head Start
Head Start expansion

Sarah Raganyi, a Head Start teacher, reads to her students in Anna in January.  

 Molly Parker

The Southern Seven Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it is temporarily closing its center-based Early Head Start services effective Tuesday because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Early Head Start is a year-round program that serves children ages birth to 3. Classes restarted only a few weeks ago after the pandemic had forced the health department to halt classes in March.

In a press release, the health department said the temporary closure “is not the end of the program for families.”

“During this time, Early Head Start staff will be working remotely,” the release said. “Packets of information and activities for parents and children will be sent home to the families. And staff will also be contacting families to check in and assist with their needs as they arise.”

Families can continue to enroll their children in Early Head Start and traditional Head Start so they will be ready once on-site classes resume. Head Start, which serves children ages 3 to 5, is currently enrolling for fall classes.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 29 0 19
Franklin 81 0 45
Gallatin 23 0 6
Hamilton 11 0 6
Hardin 8 0 1
Jackson 428 19 338
Jefferson 145 14 115
Johnson 39 0 20
Massac 23 0 11
Perry 70 1 61
Pope 3 0 2
Pulaski 89 0 56
Randolph 375 7 306
Saline 60 0 13
Union 245 18 154
Williamson 215 4 150
White 34 0 10

For more information about Head Start programs and services, or to enroll your child in the program, call 618-634-2297.

The Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

