Southern Seven Health Department temporarily closes center-based Early Head Start

The Southern Seven Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it is temporarily closing its center-based Early Head Start services effective Tuesday because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Early Head Start is a year-round program that serves children ages birth to 3. Classes restarted only a few weeks ago after the pandemic had forced the health department to halt classes in March.
In a press release, the health department said the temporary closure “is not the end of the program for families.”
“During this time, Early Head Start staff will be working remotely,” the release said. “Packets of information and activities for parents and children will be sent home to the families. And staff will also be contacting families to check in and assist with their needs as they arise.”
Families can continue to enroll their children in Early Head Start and traditional Head Start so they will be ready once on-site classes resume. Head Start, which serves children ages 3 to 5, is currently enrolling for fall classes.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|29
|0
|19
|Franklin
|81
|0
|45
|Gallatin
|23
|0
|6
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|6
|Hardin
|8
|0
|1
|Jackson
|428
|19
|338
|Jefferson
|145
|14
|115
|Johnson
|39
|0
|20
|Massac
|23
|0
|11
|Perry
|70
|1
|61
|Pope
|3
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|89
|0
|56
|Randolph
|375
|7
|306
|Saline
|60
|0
|13
|Union
|245
|18
|154
|Williamson
|215
|4
|150
|White
|34
|0
|10
For more information about Head Start programs and services, or to enroll your child in the program, call 618-634-2297.
The Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.
