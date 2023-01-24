 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murphysboro

Spanning the country: Murphysboro fourth graders look for Valentines Day cards from across the US

  • Updated
Some of the more than 100 cards Shannon Gardner’s fourth grade class at Carruthers Elementary School has received as part of a geography project to collect cards from all 50 states.

Shannon Gardner, a fourth grade teacher at Carruthers Elementary, looks with some of her students at a map showing states where they have received cards from as part of a geography project. So far they have received more than 100 cards from 27 states and countries.

The mailbox for Shannon Gardner’s fourth grade classroom at Carruthers School in Murphysboro is especially full these days … and her students are excited about it.

A few weeks ago, Gardner put out the call on social media for people to send Valentine’s Day cards to her students. The goal was to try to receive cards from all 50 states and as many nations as possible. So far, the class is well on its way. In fact, Tuesday’s mail included 33 cards.

Not only is the class receiving cards from places all across the country, but a few international cards are arriving as well, Gardner said.

“We’ve received a couple from Canada and today we got some from Turks and Caicos,” Gardner explained. “We’re starting to fill in our map. We’re coloring in our map as we get cards.”

She said her students are excited and with each card received, the class gets a small lesson in geography.

“Sometimes it’s hard for the kids to think about the rest of the country. I think sometimes they don’t see beyond Murphysboro,” she said, adding that the students are learning another lesson, too. “Another big thing is actually receiving mail; they just don’t get mail anymore, so that’s something that is a bit off to them, too. We’re talking about the states and we’re also talking about mail and how that works.”

As each card is opened it is read aloud. Gardner said she has been surprised with the contents, explaining that many senders are including facts, notes or descriptions of their state in with the card. She said one sender is traveling, so she is sending cards from each state she visits. A third grade class in Kentucky even sent a card.

“We’re hanging the cards up in the classroom on a sort of clothesline,” the teacher said. “That way the kids can see them and help keep track.”

Despite the excitement, she said she has to keep encouraging the students.

“Sometimes we get kind of worried that we still have a lot of states to cover and the kids have asked, ‘What if this is all we get?’ I told them we’ll keep sharing the goal with people and we’ll see what happens. I remind them that we didn’t set a deadline, and we’ve never done anything like this before.”

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

Mail Call!

Know someone in these states? Shannon Gardner’s class is still in need of cards from these places:

Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas , Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota. Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Send cards to:

Carruthers School

c/o Mrs. Gardner’s Class

80 Candy Lane

Murphysboro, IL 62966

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

