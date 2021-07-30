Sparta complex's Grand American event faced with labor shortage of epic proportions

The Amateur Trapshooting Association can’t seem to escape the good news-bad news cycle.
The bad news last year was that the state of Illinois’ COVID-19 protocols made it impossible for the Grand American, the largest trapshooting event in the nation, to be held at Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex.
The good news – the ATA found a facility in Missouri to host the event. The bad news being the facility wasn’t nearly as large as the WSRC. As a result, attendance dropped by nearly half.
Then came some more good news, with the pandemic at manageable levels, the Grand American is returning to Sparta from Aug. 3 to 14.
But, you guessed it, there is bad news on the horizon.
The ATA is facing a labor crunch, possibly of critical proportions.
"Two of the school districts we draw a lot of employees from, Marissa and Coulterville, decided to start their school year before the end of the Grand,” said Lynn Gipson, executive director of the ATA. “That’s pretty discouraging. That kind of compounds the problem. If they would have waited three school days that would have been fine.”
Gipson said teachers and students from those districts will still be able to work the first week of the event, but the ATA could still be caught short-handed for the final days.
"The biggest events, the most important events are the last four days,” he said. “That’s our biggest challenge.”
So, after scrambling last year to move staff and equipment to Missouri at the last minute, this year Gipson is hustling to fill vital positions on the trap line.
"We spend thousands of dollars on advertising trying to get people to sign up, to try to attract employees,” he said. “Typically we give a $75 bonus to people who work every day we need them to, we’ve raised that to $200.
"We’ll be hiring throughout the Grand.”
If the positions go unfilled, the ATA could have to shut down traps and limit participation in events. Gipson said that happened once before in 1999, before the Grand moved to Sparta.
Other than the labor shortage, things are looking good for the Grand American itself.
"I think we’re going to have about the same size shoot that we had here in 2019,” Gipson said “That’s what all the signs point to. Last year was about half the typical year. I think we’ll get back to where we were in 2019.”
Last year was the first time shooters were able to register, pay and squad totally online. This year pre-registration indicates there will be about 4,500 shooters in attendance, nearly the same figure as 2019.
Another good sign, WSRC campgrounds are jammed. All premium and standard sites were reserved by April 1.
"On Aug. 2, the entire campground, all 1,001 spots, is sold out,” Gipson said. “We’ve never done that. We have some overflow campers staying out at the pistol berm.”
Another area of concern earlier in the year was a possible shortage of shells. However, Gipson said that issue has been resolved.
And, with the event back at the Sparta, the chances for technical hiccups are minimized.
"Everybody is back that was here in 2019 in terms of the management staff” said Gipson. “I don’t think we don’t have anybody new. We have years of experience. We can do it if we get the people.
“We can put on a great show here. We’re able to do everything we can typically do. We couldn’t do some things in Missouri because of the size of the venue. It’s great to be back and not have to move everything.”