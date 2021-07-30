Sparta complex's Grand American event faced with labor shortage of epic proportions

Gipson said teachers and students from those districts will still be able to work the first week of the event, but the ATA could still be caught short-handed for the final days.

"The biggest events, the most important events are the last four days,” he said. “That’s our biggest challenge.”

So, after scrambling last year to move staff and equipment to Missouri at the last minute, this year Gipson is hustling to fill vital positions on the trap line.

"We spend thousands of dollars on advertising trying to get people to sign up, to try to attract employees,” he said. “Typically we give a $75 bonus to people who work every day we need them to, we’ve raised that to $200.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We’ll be hiring throughout the Grand.”

If the positions go unfilled, the ATA could have to shut down traps and limit participation in events. Gipson said that happened once before in 1999, before the Grand moved to Sparta.

Other than the labor shortage, things are looking good for the Grand American itself.