Sparta holdout among last Southern Illinois video shops as Family Video plans store closures

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If conditions had remained more favorable I may not have made the decision,” he said this past October of the timing of his retirement.

But, despite the mass exodus of movie rental shops, Main Street Video in Sparta is keeping the movie rental tradition alive. Debbie Sykes can still be found sitting at the service counter, behind her a neon gradient of DVD cases. She estimated she has between 9,000 and 10,000 titles in her inventory.

+2 Murphysboro movie rental king RJ Ihle set to retire RJ Ihle was the first, and is now the last. After more than three decades, the Murphysboro institution R.J. Electronics and Video will be closing.

“It’s been very hard here lately,” Sykes said Thursday. She said being closed for three months last year because of COVID-19 restrictions made business harder than it already was. She said because of her temporary closure, coupled with the fact that pandemic restrictions have slowed DVD releases, it’s been hard to compete with streaming services. Many movie studios shut down production of features because of the virus. But the ones that were already complete are being sent to services like Amazon Prime or HBO Max instead of to movie store shelves, she said.

But, there’s more to the slow-down, Sykes said.

“They don’t rent them like they used to,” she said of customers.