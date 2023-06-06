With a format similar to speed dating, an event planned for Southern Illinois University Carbondale hopes to connect local companies with government departments and entities looking to do business.

The Illinois Apex Accelerator Matchmaking event is set for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 29 and will feature government procurement entities including local, state and federal agencies as well as prime contractors and others who work with government projects.

The goal, said Brenda Henderson, center director for the Illinois Apex Accelerators/Procurement Technical Assistance Center at SIU, is to help local business develop relationships – much like a speed dating situation.

“I know there are government entities that are struggling to find small businesses that they can work with right now in Southern Illinois,” she said. “The goal is to bring the government agencies and prime contractors together with small businesses to be able to network and discover ways that the businesses can help the governmental entities fulfill goals.”

Henderson said entities will share their needs during the event and businesses can choose which agencies they would like to talk with during 20-minute “get to know you” sessions to make connections with up to six agencies. Henderson added that she anticipates as many as 12 different governmental bodies to participate in the event.

“This will help you get your toe into the governmental contracting world,” she said, adding there will be opportunities for businesses in such industries as heating and cooling, gaming supplies, janitorial and window cleaning, kitchen vent hood maintenance, pest control and more.

Henderson said participating businesses do not have to be registered as a government supplier to participate in the matchmaking event.

Henderson’s office is in the process of a name change to the Illinois Apex Accelerators Program from the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, she explained.

“It is due to the fact that we are now under the management of the Department of Defense’s Office of Small Business Programs,” she said. “Same mission with higher goals.”

The office provides no-cost, confidential assistance to businesses interested in doing business with governmental entities.

Businesses interesting in participating in the matchmaking event should call the office at 618-536-2355.

