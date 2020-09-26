SPORTS: Frontier League expands to Ottawa

Katz is taking some financial risk with this move. The Ottawa Sun reported Friday that he’s agreed to take on $473,000 in past debts left by the Champions, as well as pay the city $125,000 per year in rent in six monthly installments, starting May 1.

“Our ownership team is thrilled to be joining the Frontier League,” Katz said. “For nearly 30 years, the Frontier League has set the bar for independent baseball, and we are proud to become a part of its rich history.”

Katz said he intends to hire a manager in the next month or two. Whoever gets the post figures to have a bevy of talented young players to pick for the roster. When Major League Baseball’s agreement with Minor League Baseball officially runs out next week, at least 1,000 players are expected to be released.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to contract 42 of the current 162 minor league teams, and that process will start with the Appalachian League. It is expected to announce on Tuesday that it will become a wood-bat summer league for college players.

While the minors take a hit, independent leagues could be on the upswing. The Frontier and Atlantic League, as well as the American Association, have all agreed to become partner leagues with MLB.