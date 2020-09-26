SPORTS: Frontier League expands to Ottawa

Further expansion in the Frontier League has been a given for a while, and it came to fruition on Friday.
The league welcomed Ottawa as its 15th franchise, giving Canada a third team to go along with Quebec and Trois Rivieres, Que. Ottawa had a franchise in the Can-Am League, which merged last October with the Frontier, but didn’t quite have the financial portfolio to make the move.
The new Ottawa team appears on firmer ground off the field with Sam Katz and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment running it. Katz has owned the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association since 1994. OSEG also runs the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Redblacks and the Ottawa 67s, a fabled junior hockey team.
“Ottawa is a major league city that deserves professional baseball,” Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee said in a press release. “The ownership group provides great experience in owning and operating sports teams and facilities.”
Ottawa hosted Triple-A baseball as the Lynx from 1993-2007. It regularly sold out the 10,000-seat Jetform Park, now dubbed RCGT Field, for years. But interest dropped off sharply and low crowds were the norm by 2002.
Canada’s capitol city lost affiliated baseball after 2007, the franchise moving to a gleaming new stadium in Allentown, Pa. Four different independent teams have tried but failed to gain traction since then, with the Champions folding following the 2019 Can-Am season.
Katz is taking some financial risk with this move. The Ottawa Sun reported Friday that he’s agreed to take on $473,000 in past debts left by the Champions, as well as pay the city $125,000 per year in rent in six monthly installments, starting May 1.
“Our ownership team is thrilled to be joining the Frontier League,” Katz said. “For nearly 30 years, the Frontier League has set the bar for independent baseball, and we are proud to become a part of its rich history.”
Katz said he intends to hire a manager in the next month or two. Whoever gets the post figures to have a bevy of talented young players to pick for the roster. When Major League Baseball’s agreement with Minor League Baseball officially runs out next week, at least 1,000 players are expected to be released.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wants to contract 42 of the current 162 minor league teams, and that process will start with the Appalachian League. It is expected to announce on Tuesday that it will become a wood-bat summer league for college players.
While the minors take a hit, independent leagues could be on the upswing. The Frontier and Atlantic League, as well as the American Association, have all agreed to become partner leagues with MLB.
The Frontier will add at least one more team before next year to give it an even number. Quebec president Michel Laplante is hoping the league will move into the Montreal market, although it’s also possible the league could add to its Midwest base to keep its geographic balance.
Regardless of who joins next, Katz and the league’s newest franchise is ready to make their mark.
“We will make sure every day that our manager puts out the best players possible to win every single game,” he told the Sun.
