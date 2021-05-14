SpringHouse Woodworking in Herrin: A world of wood and weddings

He said even though the primary purpose of the 2,000 square-foot building on Bandyville Road continues to be as a showcase for his wood restoration projects, refinished furniture and local products, he likes the idea of taking something like a retail location or older wooden items and making them into something magical and memorable.

“Every day I get things to work on that were somebody’s great, great grandma’s. They are something special, a piece that they remember from when they were a kid,” he said. “When we can bring it back to life and they see it again, it takes them back to when they were a child. It’s just amazing.”

He thinks to his own youth when he considers how he got started in woodworking. McHargue credits his high school woodshop teacher, Bob Brown, for introducing him to woodworking and wood refinishing as well as his uncle Bill Barnett for teaching him how to get a “really good finish.”

At SpringHouse, McHargue does things the old-fashioned way.

“I still hand plane and try to use all of the old techniques as much as possible,” he explained. “That’s where the heart of everything is. That’s where you put your feeling into it.”