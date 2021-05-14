SpringHouse Woodworking in Herrin: A world of wood and weddings

Paul McHargue of SpringHouse Woodworking has a knack for looking at a resource and seeing what it could be.
In a pile of lumber, he sees custom furniture. With a discarded kitchen table, McHargue envisions a family heirloom. And looking around his custom woodworking showroom, he pictures a perfect venue for a special events.
McHargue has been working with wood for 26 years.
For nearly a decade, he’s been practicing his craft full-time, establishing a showroom and retail establishment on Herrin’s east side.
Following his own nuptials in the former Bandyville School which houses his business just a few weeks ago, McHargue realized the SpringHouse showroom could double as a wedding venue.
“We had the wedding in here because of the weather. Everybody just went on and on about how beautiful it was and how we should rent out the building for small weddings, receptions and small parties,” he said. “I’ve had time to think about it and have decided that we’re going to do it.”
He said the goal is not to compete with any other event venues — rather, it is to give options for those looking for an affordable option to smaller events.
“We will be able to do outdoor weddings and indoor receptions,” he said.
He said even though the primary purpose of the 2,000 square-foot building on Bandyville Road continues to be as a showcase for his wood restoration projects, refinished furniture and local products, he likes the idea of taking something like a retail location or older wooden items and making them into something magical and memorable.
“Every day I get things to work on that were somebody’s great, great grandma’s. They are something special, a piece that they remember from when they were a kid,” he said. “When we can bring it back to life and they see it again, it takes them back to when they were a child. It’s just amazing.”
He thinks to his own youth when he considers how he got started in woodworking. McHargue credits his high school woodshop teacher, Bob Brown, for introducing him to woodworking and wood refinishing as well as his uncle Bill Barnett for teaching him how to get a “really good finish.”
At SpringHouse, McHargue does things the old-fashioned way.
“I still hand plane and try to use all of the old techniques as much as possible,” he explained. “That’s where the heart of everything is. That’s where you put your feeling into it.”
McHargue said every piece of furniture has a story. He shared the tale of an old rocking chair brought in by a customer. The customer, who said it had been in the family for generations, acknowledged its poor condition and offered simply to give it to McHargue.
As he does with many pieces that come into SpringHouse, McHargue began to research the chair’s origins.
This particular history lesson led the woodworker to the Smithsonian Institute where he learned he was working on a rare Bird Cage Windsor rocker made in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania in the mid-1700s.
McHargue restored the piece back to specifications offered by the museum and returned it back to the owner, now valued at much, much more than when it arrived in pieces. The client was delighted with the refurbished chair and all of the new information.
For McHargue, the transformation of the rocking chair was a perfect example how he strives to give clients more than they expect.
“I want to do good work and I want every one of my customers to be happy because chances are I’m going to see you at the grocery store or at the gas station and I never want to hang my head. I always want you to be proud of my work and I want to be proud that I got to work for you,” he said.