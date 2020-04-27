SSM Health announces furloughs of 2,000 employees across four states

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SSM Health announced Monday that some employees will be furloughed across its four-state health system.

According to a news release sent Monday, SSM Health is experiencing the same financial challenges that health systems across the country and the world are facing. They have continued to invest in supplies and tools needed to respond to the pandemic, while volumes have decreased by about 50%.

“After much deliberation and discernment, we’ve also determined it is necessary to place approximately 2,000 employees (roughly 5 percent of our workforce) on furlough across our four-state health system. Additional employees will experience partial furlough through a reduction of hours,” the release said.

Employees on furlough will continue to be employed by SSM Health and can return to their positions at the end of the furlough period, which is expected to last 13 weeks or until normal operations resume.