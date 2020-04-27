SSM Health announces furloughs of 2,000 employees across four states

SSM Health announced Monday that some employees will be furloughed across its four-state health system.
According to a news release sent Monday, SSM Health is experiencing the same financial challenges that health systems across the country and the world are facing. They have continued to invest in supplies and tools needed to respond to the pandemic, while volumes have decreased by about 50%.
“After much deliberation and discernment, we’ve also determined it is necessary to place approximately 2,000 employees (roughly 5 percent of our workforce) on furlough across our four-state health system. Additional employees will experience partial furlough through a reduction of hours,” the release said.
Employees on furlough will continue to be employed by SSM Health and can return to their positions at the end of the furlough period, which is expected to last 13 weeks or until normal operations resume.
The Southern asked Monday for the numbers of employees in Southern Illinois who will be affected by the furloughs and the types of positions they fill, but SSM is not releasing that information at this time. SSM Health operates SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mount Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Centralia, and two express Clinic locations. SSM Health Medical Group includes 40 primary and specialty physicians with offices in over 15 locations throughout Southern Illinois.
While they are moving forward with market-based increases for employees, executive compensation has been frozen and a hold placed on open, non-critical positions. In addition, SSM Health has reduced expenses in support functions by 20%, deferred non-critical capital expense projects, and frozen discretionary expenses for the year.
“Our first priority is to ensure the continued health and safety of our patients, caregivers and communities. As good stewards of our ministry for both the short and the long-term, we must also take immediate steps to reduce unnecessary costs and expenses,” the release read.
Employees are eligible to receive state and federal financial assistance through unemployment insurance and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
Once SSM Health can return to normal operations, they intend to provide a special one-time Return-to-Work Adjustment to assist with the difference in pay if an employee isn’t reimbursed their full base pay through unemployment programs.
SSM Health will also cover the cost of health benefits for furloughed employees.
For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or visit its Facebook page.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|0
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|5
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|69
|7
|29
|Jefferson
|84
|9
|15
|Johnson
|4
|0
|2
|Massac
|4
|0
|3
|Perry
|10
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|5
|Randolph
|106
|1
|48
|Saline
|3
|0
|3
|Union
|8
|0
|1
|Williamson
|26
|0
|10
|White
|1
|0
|1
