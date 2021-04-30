St. Clair County man Indicted for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with an underage girl

EAST ST. LOUIS – A St. Clair County man is in federal custody today on a trio of crimes involving sex with an underage girl in the Philippines.

Joseph Albert Fuchs, III, 53, of Cahokia, Illinois, is accused of knowingly traveling from his home in St. Clair County to the Philippines in February 2018 for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act with a 14-year old girl.

The three-count indictment was returned by a federal grand jury earlier this month and charges that Fuchs engaged in illicit sexual conduct with the victim in the Philippines while knowing that she was under 16 years old.

The indictment further alleges that Fuchs enticed the girl to have sex with him through a series of Facebook chats from Nov. 2, 2017, to July 17, 2019, as well as by sending her more than $1,000 in PayPal and Xoom payments during that time.

On Thursday, Fuchs appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison and entered a not guilty plea. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Trial is scheduled to begin on June 15.