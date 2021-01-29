Stage Company to premiere streaming play Feb. 5

The play is being video recorded with two cameras at The Varsity Center, and the digital performance will be streamed to the devices of ticket-holders Feb. 5 to 7 and 11 to 14. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.

Ticketing for "The Revolutionists" is being handled by ShowTix4U. Virtual admission is $15 per device, which grants viewing by however many people can fit in a living room or around a computer screen.

With hopes of returning to limited in-person audiences this fall, The Stage Company is planning its next streaming production, "Some Enchanted Evening," this April.

"The performing arts draw people together for a common experience and a shared vision," Pineau said. "They help us to see the best and the worst of ourselves and to imagine, together, a world more hospitable for all."