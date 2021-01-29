Stage Company to premiere streaming play Feb. 5

CARBONDALE — In surviving as a form of entertainment for over 3,500 years, as early as China's Shang Dynasty, the theater has continually evolved and adapted as necessary.
From recent one-act storefront plays on the sidewalks of Miami to outdoor bleacher productions on city streets in Nebraska, to plain-speaking updates of Shakespeare, The Stage Company now joins a resourceful trend of offering theater during the COVID-19 pandemic via internet stream into the home.
After lying dormant since last fall, the Carbondale-based theater company will step cautiously back into the limelight the first two weekends of February with a production by award-winning playwright, screenwriter and self-described feminist Lauren Gunderson.
"The Revolutionists" is a 2017 two-act play, a "grand and dream-tweaked comedy," according to the author, that takes place during the French Revolution. Four disparate female characters, including an assassin, a Haitian rebel, a playwright and Marie Antoinette, interact in an attempt, in part, "to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793."
The play stars Terrisha Adams, Charlie Hope Dorsey, Susan McLernon and Liz Newman, and is directed by Elyse Pineau, a retired associate professor emerita of Communication Studies at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Pineau commented that the themes expressed in "The Revolutionists" — courageous women storytellers, the value of art in times of crisis, and the power of the pen to rewrite history, "have long been my own core values. The opportunity to direct this production ... has been a splendid collaboration all around."
The play is being video recorded with two cameras at The Varsity Center, and the digital performance will be streamed to the devices of ticket-holders Feb. 5 to 7 and 11 to 14. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.
Ticketing for "The Revolutionists" is being handled by ShowTix4U. Virtual admission is $15 per device, which grants viewing by however many people can fit in a living room or around a computer screen.
With hopes of returning to limited in-person audiences this fall, The Stage Company is planning its next streaming production, "Some Enchanted Evening," this April.
"The performing arts draw people together for a common experience and a shared vision," Pineau said. "They help us to see the best and the worst of ourselves and to imagine, together, a world more hospitable for all."
Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for "I and You" and "The Book of Will," winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist and a recipient of the Mellon Foundation's Residency with Marin Theatre Company. Gunderson also is currently developing musicals with "Hamilton" star Ari Afsar, musician Dave Stewart and singer-songwriter Joss Stone.
Gunderson described The Revolutionists as "political, irreverent and girl-powered." Audiences should be cautioned that it contains some mature content and strong language.
Commenting on the characters in "The Revolutionists," the author said: "This is a universal story told in the hearts and bodies of women. They are not perfect, they are all flawed and struggling and tough."
Echoing a phrase from the U.S. Declaration of Independence, written 17 years prior to when the play is set, character Olympe states, "They’re human! We hold these truths, and the fact that women are people, to be self-evident.”
For more information or to purchase a ticket, go to stagecompany.org.