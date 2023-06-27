MAKANDA — The night sky is a wonderland of beauty and light, full of colorful gas clouds called nebulae, swirling pinwheel galaxies, and bright quasars – essentially blackhole powder galactic flashlights, emitting luminous beams of electromagnetic radiation throughout the universe.

For those in the city, as street lights, cars, businesses and other light sources become more numerous and brighter, those celestial spectacles are considerably diminished if not altogether darkened. That’s why the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois (AASI) is inviting the community out to Giant City State Park for a night of stargazing.

The amateur astronomy session will happen on July 1 starting at 8 p.m. An Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Park Naturalist will guide the group to a viewing field where telescopes will be set up with AASI members standing by to help participants see the different celestial objects from a dark location at Giant City.

The IDNR puts on programs like this to promote public appreciation in the natural resources like state parks, which provide a light pollution free environment, as well as educating the public in science like astronomy.

“On the night of July 1, we should be able to view the planets Venus and Mars as well as the moon (seeing its craters),” said AASI member Harry Treece. Star clusters, nebulae, and distant galaxies will also be observable, Treece added.

Light pollution, caused by street lamps, security lights in homes, and cars, among other sources of ambient light, is a big problem for amateur astronomers.

“To observe the night sky at its finest, it is important to find a place to observe where there is limited light. That is difficult now because of all the street lights, outdoor lighting at homes, businesses and places like malls and airports. The best place to see the night sky is a dark place away from all ambient light,” Treece said.

According to Sky and Telescope’s Alan MacRobert, light pollution is the single most important factor in observing deep space objects – things beyond the solar system.

“Its worst effect is on dim, extended objects of just the sort we're considering. A dark sky matters even more than telescope size; a small instrument in the country will show faint nebulae and galaxies better than a large telescope in a city,” MacRobert explained.

The AASI thankfully has a way to get around the radiation, and that is by utilizing a dark site on Southern Illinois University property, as well as locations on Giant City State Park, like the one set aside for the July 1 session.

The AASI is a not for profit organization that has been established in the region for almost three decades. The group of amateur astronomers sees itself as a means to educate the public about astronomy, the use of telescopes, and what to look for in the night.

“We like to think we are important to the community by giving others a place to learn about telescopes, binoculars and other equipment used to view the night sky,” Treece said.

For many, astronomy is seen as a leisure activity for the well todo. If you want to see more than what the naked eye can see, you’ll need at least a few hundred dollars for a beginner telescope to get started viewing Jupiter, Saturn, and the Pleiades in detail, in addition to deep space objects you’ll never see without a telescope, like nebulae and galaxies and the mysterious quasars.

Understanding this, the AASI has started up a program at local libraries to fund getting telescopes into the libraries of Carterville, Murphysboro, Carbondale, Anna, Sparta, and Harrisburg, so the less fortunate can afford to look up at the night sky through a telescope, which is a deeply enriching and human activity.

Amateur astronomy is something anyone can do if one has access to the equipment and the knowledge. The AASI helps facilitate those needs, proving a community group of shared knowledge and resources. And amateur astronomers like those in those in the AASI group have made advances in the professional field as well.

“Amateur astronomers have discovered comets and other objects moving in the sky. Amateur astronomers also observe and record events on the sun,” Treece said, who added that these events are not just something that happen in a galaxy far far away, but have an impact on life on Earth.

In 2017, Southern Illinois became ground zero for amateur astronomers to view what is undoubtedly the most extraordinary event in the solar system, a solar eclipse. Southern Illinois will have the privilege to do so again in 2024.

Interestingly, what makes solar eclipses possible in the first place is the astronomical unlikelihood of the sun being exactly 400 times larger than the moon but amazingly also 400 times distant. This equal relationship between size and distance means the moon perfectly eclipses or covers up the sun. If the sun were any closer or bigger – there would be no total eclipse.

“These events can have a major impact on life on earth…Observing and recording these events helps us understand our place in the universe,” Treece said.

If you are interested in learning more about astronomy and what the AASI does, you can attend their monthly meetings held at Pagliai’s Pizza in Carbondale at 6 p.m. every second Monday of the month.

The Giant City State Park stargazing event is weather dependent. To register, call 618-457-4836.