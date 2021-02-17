State adds 2 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Wednesday the addition of two state-supported mass vaccination sites in Carbondale.
One, the Banterra Center, has already been the site of a vaccine clinic operated by Jackson County Health Department, but the state support at the location is new. The other mass vaccination site opening this week is at the Carbondale Civic Center (City Hall).
Both the Banterra Center and Carbondale Civic Center mass vaccination sites will open on Friday and will serve residents eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A and 1B by appointment. To make an appointment, visit jchdonline.org.
The state will also deploy additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams in Jackson County, according to the release. The Jackson County Health Department will determine priority sites where mobile teams will be deployed. The mobile teams will deploy "over the next few weeks," the release states. The teams will move from site to site within the county offering assistance to underserved communities with a focus on those unable to visit the mass vaccination sites or other clinics.
The Civic Center and Banterra Center vaccination will each be able to administer up to 540 doses per day, with plans to increase capacity when vaccine shipments from the federal government increase.
The state-supported mass vaccine sites are managed through an interagency effort led by Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health, coordinated by Illinois Emergency Management Agency and supported by Illinois National Guard, according to the release. Local health departments and county officials are partners.
"Jackson County Health Department is proud to partner with the state of Illinois and the Illinois National Guard to vaccinate residents of Jackson County and across Southern Illinois," Jackson County Health Department administrator Bart Hagston said in the release. "This support will prove to be a game-changer in our ability to get eligible individuals vaccinated and protect them from COVID-19. We are excited to have these partners as we undertake this critical mission."
There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about vaccine appointments and eligibility, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.