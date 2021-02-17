State adds 2 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Wednesday the addition of two state-supported mass vaccination sites in Carbondale.

One, the Banterra Center, has already been the site of a vaccine clinic operated by Jackson County Health Department, but the state support at the location is new. The other mass vaccination site opening this week is at the Carbondale Civic Center (City Hall).

Both the Banterra Center and Carbondale Civic Center mass vaccination sites will open on Friday and will serve residents eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A and 1B by appointment. To make an appointment, visit jchdonline.org.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state will also deploy additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams in Jackson County, according to the release. The Jackson County Health Department will determine priority sites where mobile teams will be deployed. The mobile teams will deploy "over the next few weeks," the release states. The teams will move from site to site within the county offering assistance to underserved communities with a focus on those unable to visit the mass vaccination sites or other clinics.