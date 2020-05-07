Another 74,000 file first-time unemployment claims in Illinois

“Until we have a vaccine or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist,” Pritzker said in unveiling the plan Tuesday. “That means we have to learn how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished.”

Pritzker’s plan separates the state into four regions by grouping the state’s various medical districts and sets timelines and benchmarks that must be met for a region to move into the next of five phases.

All of Illinois is currently in the second, or “flattening,” phase. The earliest a region can enter Stage 3 is May 29, and it would have to have a test positivity rate of below 20% for 14 days, as well as 28 days without an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitals in the region would also need a 14% surge capacity.

To reach the final phase in which large events are allowed and all sectors of the economy are open, there will need to be a widely available vaccine, treatment, or no new cases of the virus.

House Republicans on Wednesday called for a legislative session to debate the merits of a more localized reopening strategy, claiming Pritzker’s plan will kill Illinois small businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry.