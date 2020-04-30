Another 81,000 Illinoisans file unemployment claims, bringing total past 800,000 since mid-March

Of note, Illinois has not yet set up its pandemic unemployment assistance system, which would apply to groups not normally covered by unemployment insurance, such as independent contractors, the self-employed and freelancers.

These federally-paid benefits would last for up to 39 weeks, but that program is not expected to be up and running until the week of May 11. The state is contracting with the private firm Deloitte to complete the system.

“We are facing the greatest crisis to the freelance workforce in modern history,” said Rafael Espinal, the union’s president. “I have heard from thousands of freelancers who are losing gigs due to COVID-19. They’re unsure of how they will be able to pay the bills. The Governor must do everything in his power to guarantee freelancers will get the unemployment benefits that were secured for them in the CARES Act as soon as possible. The slow rollout of benefits for freelance workers further highlights the need for the government to focus on supporting its independent workforce.”