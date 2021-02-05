Auctioneers tip their hats to enhanced online services

This room has a large glassed area that overlooks the auditorium. This year the auditorium helped serve in social distancing. Lucy said one of the best decisions she made this year was limiting the number of people in the office. People waited in socially distanced lines in the auditorium.

It reduced congestion in the office, reduced distractions when people were writing checks, and gave her the opportunity to interact with more customers.

This is one of the changes made this year Lucy said she will continue.

She also introduced a greeter. It was something she had considered before, but for the first time a registered nurse greeted people at the door and helped direct them.

Security and safety are top priorities for the business, Rob said. The sale barn complex includes a large fenced in area which allows for safe viewing. Off-duty police and other trained security officers are on duty during the auctions as well.