Bail set at $5 million for man accused in ex-in-laws' deaths

OTTAWA, Ill. — A northern Illinois man on Thursday was ordered held in lieu of $5 million bond for allegedly fatally shooting his former in-laws in their rural Sheridan home.

Donald Fredres, 37, of Sandwich is charged with first-degree murder in the Tuesday deaths of Gregory S. Barnes Sr. and Brenda J. Barnes, both 62. Fredres is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon in an alleged attempt to kill his ex-wife.

Fredres appeared before LaSalle County Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. with his wrists and ankles manacled as Asssistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka revealed Fredres gave a videotaped statement admitting going to the Barnes' home to learn the location of his ex-wife. Sticka said Fredres admitted shooting the couple when they refused to tell him.

Fredres subsequently learned where his ex-wife lived, went there and fired into the door, causing injuries from flying debris.

After determining the man who shot at her house was her ex-husband, the woman called a neighbor to check on her parents after she was unable to contact them. The neighbor discovered the couple’s bodies.

Fredres was arrested Wednesday after being spotted walking in a field. He told the judge he will hire a private lawyer to represent him.

