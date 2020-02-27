Black Illinoisans honored with achievement awards at state Capitol

Also receiving awards were state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Democrat from Peoria; Nikita Richards, a Bloomington resident who serves on the Illinois Council on Women and Girls; Bonnie Hester, who represents AFSCME union retirees on the West Central Illinois Labor Council board; Maurice Bridges, a U.S. Air Force veteran who works with fellow veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and Andrew Sforza, a barbershop owner in Springfield.

Richards is a U.S. Navy veteran and Chicago native who advocates for the health and safety of young people. She spoke about the importance of empowering young black women.

“None of what we’re doing is for ourselves,” she said, “and we shouldn’t keep it to ourselves. I pray that we all think about the next generation of leaders as we continue this great work.”

The annual celebration organized by the treasurer’s office is held in the Capitol Rotunda, which Frerichs said serves a symbolic purpose.

“This is a building that belongs to all residents of the state,” he said. “That’s where these stories should be heard.”