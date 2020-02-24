Bloomberg presidential campaign office vandalized in Chicago

CHICAGO — Police are investigating vandalism at an office for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Chicago's North Side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spray-painted across four windows on the front of a building were the terms “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch,” Chicago police reported. The vandalism was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement.

No one has been arrested for the vandalism, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0