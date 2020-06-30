Cave-in-Rock Ferry to halt service indefinitely Tuesday night

After its final run at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will halt service until further notice, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The two-year contract that funds the ferry's operations expired, the release states. The Ohio River Ferry Authority funds the ferry through a partnership between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The boat typically carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day, according to the news release. The ferry connects traffic between Illinois 1 and Kentucky 91, ferrying cars between Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, in Hardin County, and Crittenden County, Kentucky.
— The Southern
