Chicago Public Schools employees ask U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to union dues

When the Chicago Teachers Union continued deducting dues from the paychecks of Troesch and Nkemdi after they resigned from the union, they sued the union in federal court in May 2020.

The lawsuit claims that CTU has violated their First Amendment rights by continuing to deduct dues after they resigned to subsidize the union’s speech. It also argues that protections afforded in the Janus case entitle them to stop paying dues, despite their contractual obligations.

In the Janus case, the court ruled that employees must “clearly and affirmatively consent” to having dues deducted, and the signed membership contract does not meet this standard of consent, they argued.

Two federal courts have already soundly rejected these arguments.

In February, a federal judge dismissed the case, finding that the Janus case did not support their argument because that case applied to nonmembers who did not consent to dues.

The CPS employees waived their rights not to subsidize CTU’s speech when they agreed to pay dues under their membership contract, the judge found.

Last month, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, a level below the U.S. Supreme Court, upheld the federal district court’s decision.