Coronavirus talk dominates Illinois Soybean Association summit

Trade talk

Wyant talked about the virus in context of its impact on trade. Among the top five issues soybean growers should consider this year, she said trade was No. 1 on her list. Until the coronavirus, many people were feeling better about trade this year than last year, she said.

Businesses gave a collective sigh of relief when phase one of the U.S.-China deal was agreed upon. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is official after the Canadian Parliament approved it March 13. And agreements with Japan are positive. Now traders are waiting to see if China can deliver on its promises made in that pact, she said.

While China has garnered most headlines recently, there is still a lot or market potential for the U.S. worldwide, Wyant said. For example, today the U.S. has only 6% of market share in India, 19% in China and 25% in Japan.

“We have room to grow,” she said.

Wyant said she expects there will be some stimulus coming to farmers in the election year as the U.S. tries to get the economy back on track. That could include a third round of the Market Facilitation Program. She noted Illinois received the second highest amount of MFP payments in 2019.