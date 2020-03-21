Coronavirus tests meat supply chain as farm groups keep food on shelves

Federal and state transportation agencies have also loosened regulations in the past week to make it easier for trucks to deliver food.

The U.S. Department of Transportation exempted semitrailers, including livestock haulers, from normal limits on driver hours as long as they are carrying certain food or medical supplies and equipment.

Pritzker also waived fees for overweight trucking permits for the movement of emergency relief supplies, including food but not livestock.

Liebman noted that while a majority of people can work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers can’t, and he called the continuance of the supply chain “a matter of national security.”

“It’s just like a snowstorm, except it’s a long one. We don’t know how long it’s going to take, but everyone’s still out there,” he said. “Farmers are still going to be out there doing their job in pretty much full capacity, as usual.”

Doherty said that as long as processing, shipping and transportation networks keep running, people should not be concerned about food.

“This country can feed itself. And for the most part right now, agriculture has not been disrupted,” he said.