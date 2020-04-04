COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 in Illinois as state prepares alternate care facilities

The number of cases and deaths in Illinois each saw their largest single-day increases Friday as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 8,904 in 64 counties. DeWitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are reporting instances of the novel coronavirus disease for the first time.

The 53 deaths occurred in Christian, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties. Jackson County also reported its first COVID-19 death Friday, which will likely be reflected in the state's Saturday numbers.

A total of 48,048 people have been tested in the state, an increase of 4,392 over Thursday. But Pritzker said the state would like to test more than that.

“The federal government said they were going to provide millions of tests, and all the states relied upon that promise and it still hasn't happened. So we've taken it upon ourselves to grow our testing capability,” he said, noting the state initially had the capacity to test only 200 per day at each of the state’s three labs during the beginning of the spread.

He said getting to 10,000 tests per day would allow the state to test symptomatic people each day, collect meaningful data on the spread and test whole populations of long-term care facilities if someone there tests positive.