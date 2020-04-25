COVID-19 delivering latest twist in fight over controversial Illinois shipping hub

Others may not have known about the hearing because of late notice, and could only view public comments emailed to the council by filing a Freedom of Information request. Callers had to register as many as four days in advance and wait for a call-back — sometimes during work hours. If they failed to respond within four rings, they got bumped to the end of the line.

Irvine tried and failed to convince a Will County court to block the vote, arguing the restrictions violated the state’s Open Meetings Act. Judge John Anderson disagreed, ruling that under challenging circumstances the city’s effort to stage a public hearing was at least reasonable. But he still had misgivings.

“Having this meeting in the way the City has decided is shady and does a disservice to the public,” Anderson said in his ruling.

Irvine promises more litigation after last week’s vote. On Tuesday, she and other opponents said they may ask Anderson to declare the vote null and void but that the judge hasn’t scheduled the case for a public hearing until July.