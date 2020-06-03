COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue decline as testing sites reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Ten of Illinois’ 11 community based COVID-19 testing sites reopened Wednesday after temporary closures amid statewide unrest and protests.

The state made the announcement on the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 982 new cases of the virus among 24,471 tests processed in the last 24 hours. That made the positivity rate for the day 4% as the number of cases per person tested continues to decline.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27 through June 2 is 6%, according to IDPH.

The state also announced 97 additional COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the total number of virus-related deaths to 5,621. There have been 123,830 confirmed cases among 959,175 tests performed. The recovery rate for those who tested positive more than 42 days ago, according to IDPH, is 92%.

Hospitalization numbers continue to trend slightly downward as well, as there were 3,173 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of midnight Wednesday, with 844 in intensive care unit beds and 508 on ventilators. Those numbers are all as low as they’ve been since the state began reporting the numbers daily on April 12, although the numbers change as more test results arrive and more information is gathered.