COVID-19 shows racial health disparities in Illinois

In the African American community, there is just a historical mistrust and fear of those medical and governmental systems,” she said. “So you want to get the information out there that, you know, it is a medical crisis, but then we have to break that down into why it's important.”

In the tri-county region of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties, there had been 45 confirmed cases and three confirmed deaths as of Friday.

The Rev. Marvin Hightower, president of the Peoria chapter of the NAACP, said local messaging seems to be working, but as the weather warms it will become more important.

Hightower stressed hyperlocal outreach as well, including social networking, Zoom meetings and, much like in Chicago, “working through the various networks that we all have to get the word out.” He said area Democratic state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth has been vital in the effort.

“It's a conversation with black elected leaders, as well as the community members that have been discussing and talking about how important it is for our community to take this virus serious,” he said.

Lack of data