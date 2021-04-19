EPA watchdog report finds delays in inspections of cancer-causing emissions

SPRINGFIELD — A senior federal official stalled inspections by regional offices to monitor cancer-causing emissions at suburban facilities in Illinois, according to a report by the inspector general which audits the performance of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The report also found EPA officials delayed informing suburban residents about the ethylene oxide emissions at a Willowbrook sterilization facility and did not conduct public meetings with residents living near two other facilities in Lake County.

The report examines the U.S. EPA’s response to ethylene oxide emissions monitoring at the three Illinois facilities, following the agency’s determination in late 2016 that the odorless gas is 30 times more carcinogenic to adults than previously thought.

Medline Industries in Waukegan uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. Sterigenics, a facility in Willowbrook which used the chemical for the same purpose, closed in 2019.

The Vantage Specialty Chemicals facility in Gurnee uses ethylene oxide to make ingredients for personal care, food, consumer products and other uses. It remains in operation, along with Medline.