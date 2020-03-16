Events of 50 or more added to ban as 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois

Pritzker said he has spoken with the Illinois Department of Revenue about upcoming tax payments due from restaurants, but has not made a decision on any action.

“We want to be good to our small business people, there's no doubt about it and I care deeply about making sure that entrepreneurs are successful, and we live in a moment that is going to be challenging for everybody,” he said.

But he added if there's a delay to tax payments, it “could be an enormous hit to the state of Illinois.”

“And so we're trying to work with the federal government to get a little bit of help in providing that relief, so that's the discussion that's going on right now,” he said. “But we are focused on it, you should let the small business people know that we are focused on exactly that.”

When asked whether the March 31 reopening date for schools, bars and restaurants might have to eventually be pushed back, Pritzker said that would depend on what headway the state can make in limiting the spread of the virus.

“Things evolve. We'll know more over the next couple of weeks, whether we're making a difference, whether the numbers are continuing to increase at an exponential rate,” he said. “But I would say to people that they too should be watching the news, should be tracking the numbers to get a sense for what direction things are going.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0